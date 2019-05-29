22Motors Acquires Patent For Hill Assist Feature, A First For Two-Wheelers

New age electric mobility solutions company, 22Motors has obtained a worldwide patent for its latest invention, the hill-assist control, which is a new feature for the two-wheeler segment on a global scale. The patent was filed on 7th February and was granted on the 9th of May this year.

The special hill-assist feature will not only provide riders with a comfortable all-terrain journey but also eliminate any possibility of accidents when on an incline. On a steep gradient, the hill-assist control will automatically engage and stop the scooter from rolling backwards and give the rider a few seconds to accelerate forward. This system also prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards during a bumper-to-bumper traffic situation, which proves to be a boon in urban areas.

The upcoming 22Motors’ model, the Flow, gets three riding modes which can be used in various different situations – A Reverse mode, Cruise mode and Drag mode. The inclusion of the Reverse mode makes 22Motors one of the first two-wheeler brands, (apart from the Ather 450), to save their riders from the trouble of manually backing up the vehicle every time they bring the scooter out of the parking area. However, the Drag mode isn’t what you think it is, it is a feature that allows riders to continue riding the scooter at 3 kmph after a breakdown, which is the average walking speed, eliminating the need to drag the scooter. While the cruise mode helps the riders select and cruise at a certain speed.

Mr Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-founder – 22Motors said, “We often underestimate the dangers of riding uphill and while most four-wheelers are complete with safety features like hill start assist, we firmly believe that everyone has an equal right to safety. We felt the need to engineer similar technology for two-wheelers and we are thrilled that our commitment to deliver the best to our consumers has been recognised in the form of this patent. At 22Motors, rider safety is integral to our business and our products speak for our philosophy. This invention is yet another step in our journey to make premium products that are futuristic, powerful and practical.”