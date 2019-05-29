2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC Launched At INR 10.73 Lakh

The premium bike segment in India has just received a new offering from iconic British bike maker, Triumph. The brand has launched the new Scrambler 1200 XC in India. For an asking price of INR 10.73 Lakh, ex-showroom, the Scrambler packs state-of-the-art technology, in a retro design. Powering this motorcycle is the 1200cc Bonneville twin cylinder engine, delivering 90 PS @ 7,400 rpm with a torque output of 110 Nm @ 3,950rpm. The engine, despite being used in other Triumph’s would feel different as it has been tuned to suit the riding characteristics of a Scrambler. Married with a 6-speed transmission, the motorcycle delivers a thrilling experience, with 5 riding modes to choose from. The Aural experience of riding is enhanced by a high-level exhaust and a signature twin Scrambler soundtrack. Customers have a choice of two colours to choose from – Jet Black with Matt Black and Khaki Green with Brooklands Green.

Öhlins has helped Triumph to create the rear suspension for this motorcycle, which offers 200mm of travel and is equipped with piggy-back reservoirs. The front of the bike uses a 45 mm, Showa-sourced USD setup, which too, offers 200 mm of travel. The Scrambler 1200 XC also happens to be the first motorcycle to come with an integrated GoPro Control system, Triumph’s first turn-by-turn navigation system and Bluetooth phone and music operation (all enabled by an accessory Bluetooth connectivity module). Also on offer is a segment-first 21” front wheel, with adventure focused tubeless tyres. The Scrambler also comes with a high maintenance interval of 16,000 km.

Also Read: Triumph’s Rocket 3 TFC Has An Engine Larger Than Most Cars Do

Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. commented “Modern classic continues to be Triumph’s largest selling motorcycles in India with a contribution of around 55% in the total volume. The all-new Scrambler 1200 fills in the gap of a more capable, more stylish and the first in its class scrambler which further strengthens and completes the modern classic portfolio of Triumph in India. The new Scrambler 1200 XC is a benchmark-setting motorcycle that represents a first for dual-purpose capability and modern custom style. This is a genuine ‘Cross-over’ adventure capable modern classic. Modern classics segment are a stronghold of Triumph in India with clear leadership and we expect this product to further strengthen that position.”