Why Wait For The KTM Adventure 390 When You Can Convert A Duke 390 Into One

The KTM 390 Adventure is arguably one of the most awaited bikes in our market. With the segment of adventure tourers gaining more and more traction day by day, we are yet to see a proper and affordable product from a foreign brand in this segment. The KTM 390 Adventure seems to be the most suitable motorcycle to fill this void. Spy shots seen a couple of months back, revealed that the Austrian bike maker has already begun its testing in our country and will be sold here. That said, there is still quite some time before you could walk into your nearest KTM showroom and ride away in one of these, off-road ready machines. In the meantime, mod jobs come to the rescue. Here is one such example, of a Duke 390, converted into HDT Custom’s very own version of the Adventure 390, read ahead to know more.

Based on the new generation Duke 390, this modified bike uses the same headlight, the digital instrument console and some more parts but that is where the similarities end. The first requirement for an adventure tourer is long travel suspension, which in this example has been borrowed from the Royal Enfield Himalayan. Spoked wheels replace the alloy wheels of the machine, which come wrapped in knobby tyres, better suited for off-road riding. The exhaust system has also been altered and there also is a bash plate, protecting the oil sump of the motorcycle. Additional lights help to illuminate the road ahead better. Moreover, the Adventure ready look is completed by the aftermarket front fender, engine guards, and a rather tall windscreen. A very time consuming process, this project took about 4 months to complete.

The KTM Duke uses a liquid-cooled 373 cc single pot motor, tuned to produce a respectable 43.5 horses of power and 37 Nm of twist. Keeping that power in check is a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm unit at the rear. The brakes are governed by a dual channel ABS module, which can be switched on or off, to suit the needs of the rider. Which appears to be unchanged in this modification job. In its stock avatar, suspension duties are handled by WP sourced 43 mm upside-down forks in the front while the rear uses a monoshock setup. This motorcycle is available with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 2.44 Lakh, however, you will have to spend another 1.5 Lakh to make it adventure ready, as seen in the video linked below.