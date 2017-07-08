209 HP Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition: Bidding Adieu To A Legend

Ducati has unveiled the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition, the last iteration of its L-Twin powered flagship product. The brand will now replace the legendary 1299 Panigale with an all new model which, interestingly will use a V4 engine instead of the L-Twin powermill.

The limited edition 1299 Panigale R Final Edition with its tricolour livery, offers a fitting tribute to Ducati’s iconic twin-cylinder power unit, which reaches its peak on this latest bike. The motorcycle was unveiled at round eight of the World Superbike Championship, taking place this weekend at Laguna Seca (California-US).

Check out the Ducati 1299 Panigale Final Edition in action below:

This latest built-in-Bologna gem is a Euro 4 compliant road bike. Each 1299 Panigale R Final Edition is individually numbered. An offshoot of the 1299 Superleggera engine, the Final Edition Superquadro packs a 209 hp of power at 11,000 rpm and 142.1 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The limited edition motorcycle also features a lighter crankshaft with a larger crank pin and tungsten balancing pads, while the con-rods, like the intake-exhaust valves, are made of titanium. As on Superbike engines, the two 116 mm diameter pistons have just two segments and slide on steel cylinder liners.

Developed by Ducati Corse, the ultra-compact monocoque structure incorporates the airbox and plays an important role in containing the dry weight of the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition to just 179 kg. The chassis set-up on this latest Ducati supersport is the same as that on the Panigale R, characterised by Öhlins mechanical suspension and a 24° rake.

It even gets an all-titanium Akrapovič exhaust with high dual silencer (Euro 4 compliant), just like the one on the Panigale R that competes in the World Superbike championship.

The electronics package features the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and is equipped with ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO), Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO) and Engine Brake Control (EBC). These systems have default settings linked to the selected Riding Mode (Race, Sport and Wet) but can be personalised as desired.

Ducati India will start deliveries of the 1299 Panigale R Final Edition in September 2017 and the price will be announced shortly.