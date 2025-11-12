Kia India Expands Certified Pre-Owned Program – Extended Warranty, More Benefits & Extra Peace of Mind for Buyers

Kia India has announced some new updates to the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program. The company is currently offering extended warranty coverage and also added new benefits for buyers who opt for cars from other brands through Kia’s CPO network.
The reason behind this move is simple. Kia wants to provide more confidence to customers who buy used cars and make the ownership experience smooth and safer. It also helps Kia grow in the organized used car market which is witnessing steady demand across India.
Now, Kia’s Certified Pre-Owned cars will be covered for a longer period of time.
- The certification age of pre-owned Kia cars has been raised from 5 years to 7 years.
- These cars will now be provided with a warranty of up to 24 months or 40,000 km whichever comes first.
For cars from other brands that are sold through Kia’s CPO network, there is also a new warranty plan.
- Buyers are offered up to 12 months or 15,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.
This means that even if someone chooses a non-Kia car through the Kia network, they still get the certified quality and warranty coverage. The idea is to give every customer the same level of trust and peace of mind.
Every car under the Kia Certified Pre-Owned program undergoes a detailed 175-point check. Only after passing all the checks does the car get the certification tag. That means all the vehicles offered through Kia CPO meet a certain standard of quality, safety, and reliability.
Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said that the brand is focussed on providing transparency and reliability to all customers. He mentioned that the new programs are meant to make buying pre-owned cars easier and more dependable for everyone.
Kia currently has 114 Certified Pre-Owned outlets in India. With the new warranty plans and inspection process, the company is hopeful that it will make its CPO network one of the most trusted in the country.
In a nutshell, Kia India’s new CPO initiatives are about offering customers more choices, better support and complete confidence when buying a used car.