2026 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched at Rs 7.83 Lakh — Same Retro Charm, Big Fuel Update Inside

Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Z650RS in India with an ex showroom price of Rs 7.83 lakh. At first glance, the motorcycle appears familiar, and that’s because very little has changed, visually or mechanically. This update is more about meeting new fuel regulations than altering how the bike rides.
The Z650RS remains part of Kawasaki’s neo-retro lineup, combining old-school design with new-school hardware. That balance remains the core strength of the bike.
What’s New for 2026?
The biggest update just comes under the skin.
The 649cc parallel twin is now E20 compliant, which means it can safely run on petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol. This is important as E20 fuel is becoming the norm in India. To accomplish this, Kawasaki has made some minor changes to engine tuning.
Power output is unchanged at 68 hp although torque has fallen slightly to 62.1 Nm, about 1.9 Nm less than before. On paper, this appears to be a reduction, but in actual riding situations most riders will not notice any difference. The change has been made primarily to increase long-term engine durability.
Engine Highlights
- 649cc parallel twin, liquid cooled
- 6-speed gearbox
- Smooth and linear power supply
- Relaxed and easy-going riding character
New Colour Option
For 2026, Kawasaki has introduced Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme. It is equipped with gold graphics and gold alloy wheels, as an upgrade to the previous black and gold finish. The new shade fits the retro design well and gives it a more premium, classic feel.
Hardware & Features
There are no modifications to the hardware. The set up is still familiar and reliable:
- Telescopic fork at the front
- Monoshock at the rear
- Dual 300mm front disc brakes
- Single 220mm rear disc brake
The ride quality is stable, predictable and confidence inspiring.
Price Update
The price is Rs 14000 more compared to the outgoing model. The updated Z650RS now stands at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom), which is in line with recent updates throughout Kawasaki’s 650cc range.
Conclusion
The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS is not about making big changes or adding excitement. It’s about continuity. You get the same smooth engine, the same comfortable riding experience and the same timeless retro charm -now updated to meet future fuel standards. The new blue colour brings freshness and the E20 compliance brings peace of mind. If you liked the Z650RS before, this one will be instantly familiar.