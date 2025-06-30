2025 Tata Harrier.ev QWD Debuts at ₹28.99 Lakh: India’s Most Powerful Homegrown SUV Gets Real

4-Pointer Overview:
- India’s first all-electric SUV with dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive setup.
- 158 PS front + 238 PS rear motors deliver blistering 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.
- 627 km MIDC range, 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, and 250 km recharge in just 15 mins.
- Prices start from ₹28.99 lakh for QWD variant; full Harrier.ev range starts at ₹21.49 lakh.
Introduction:
Tata Motors just dropped a bombshell and shook up the Indian EV market—big time. The much-anticipated Harrier.ev QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) is finally here, starting at ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). But don’t mistake this for just another electric launch—this one’s gunning for legacy. It’s bold, brutal, and built to break new ground.
Dual Motor Drama: Power Meets Precision
This is Tata’s first electric SUV with a proper dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup. One motor on the front axle produces 158 PS, while the rear throws out 238 PS—delivering a mind-numbing 504 Nm of torque. It launches from 0–100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. With Boost Mode, 6 Terrain Modes, Off-Road Assist, and even Drift Mode, this is the Harrier like you’ve never seen it.
Oh, and it’s India’s first EV with AWD since the Safari Storme era. Trailblazing, literally.
Safety First, Performance Always
Tata’s not holding back on safety either. The Harrier.ev scores a full 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating—32/32 for adults and 45/49 for kids. It packs in six airbags (seven on higher trims), Level 2 ADAS calibrated for Indian roads, a 540-degree camera view, blind spot monitoring, dashcam, ESC, and more. Add to that a lifetime battery warranty and you’re looking at confidence that lasts.
The vehicle runs on Tata’s new TiDAL electrical architecture and features Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, DrivePay (for FASTag & charging), and summon mode—yes, it can pull itself out of a tight parking spot.
Inside and Out: Design With Attitude
The Harrier.ev stays close to its ICE sibling but adds EV-specific tempering on it. A closed-off grille, 19-inch aero alloys, EV badging, and four launch colors: Empowered Oxide, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. There’s also a full black Stealth Edition for those who like things mean.
Inside, it gets a world-first 14.53-inch Samsung Neo QLED infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a rotary terrain selector, touch-based HVAC controls, and a 502-litre boot (expandable to 999 litres) plus a frunk.
Features? Fully loaded. We’re talking panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, V2L and V2V capabilities, power tailgate, and even a Boss mode for the rear seat.
Battery, Range & Real-World Usability
The Harrier.ev uses Tata’s updated Acti.ev platform. The base variants get a 65kWh LFP battery with 238hp RWD setup, while the higher trims use a 75kWh battery paired with AWD (313hp). MIDC range peaks at 627km for the RWD variant, and 622km for the AWD. Tata’s internal testing shows real-world numbers between 480–505km.
Charging? A 7.2kW AC charger gets you from 10-100% in 10.7 hours. A 120kW DC fast charger takes you from 20–80% in just 25 minutes.
It also comes with a frequency-dependent rear multi-link suspension, 4-level regen braking, Transparent Mode (to see under the vehicle), and Off-road Assist that lets it crawl as slow as 5 km/h over rough terrain.
Price Breakdown: Something for Everyone
|Persona
|Battery
|Drivetrain
|Price (INR)
|Adventure 65
|65kWh
|RWD
|₹21.49 Lakh
|Adventure S 65
|65kWh
|RWD
|₹21.99 Lakh
|Fearless+ 65
|65kWh
|RWD
|₹23.99 Lakh
|Fearless+ 75
|75kWh
|RWD
|₹24.99 Lakh
|Empowered 75
|75kWh
|RWD
|₹27.49 Lakh
|Empowered 75
|75kWh
|QWD
|₹28.99 Lakh
Note: Charger and installation not included. Optional 7.2kW charger costs ₹49,000 extra.
Rivals and Segment Standing
The Harrier.ev enters a fiercely contested premium electric SUV segment and goes head-to-head with some serious competition:
|Model
|Price Range (INR)
|Drivetrain Options
|Tata Harrier.ev
|₹21.49 – ₹28.99 Lakh
|RWD & QWD (AWD)
|Mahindra BE 6
|₹18.90 – ₹26.90 Lakh
|RWD
|Mahindra XUV.e9
|₹21.90 – ₹30.50 Lakh
|RWD & AWD
|BYD Atto 3
|₹24.99 – ₹33.99 Lakh
|FWD
While the BE 6 undercuts it on entry pricing, the Harrier.ev edges out on tech, range, and power. It also undercuts the XUV.e9 and BYD Atto 3’s top variants, offering more features for less money—especially with AWD.
Conclusion: Benchmark, Not Just a Buzzword
The Tata Harrier.ev isn’t just an SUV — it’s a statement. A statement that India can lead the electric charge with power, poise, and pride. With specs that rival global benchmarks, loaded tech, and a price that punches way above its weight, the Harrier.ev QWD isn’t chasing trends — it’s making them.
Bookings open July 2. You might want to clear your schedule.