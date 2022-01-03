2022 Yamaha FZS-FI Gets A New Variant!

The year 2022 has hardly begun and Yamaha is already off to a busy start. The popular FZS-FI has received some updates for the 2022 model year and also a new variant. The updated FZS-FI is priced at ₹1.15 lakh which makes it ₹1000 more expensive than the previous iteration. The new Dlx variant is priced at ₹1.18 lakh making it the top-end variant of the lineup. Let’s what you get in these variants:

What’s new?

Updates to the standard variant are limited in the form of new LED taillights. The standard variants are available in matte red and matte blue colors. The new Dlx variant comes loaded with new features. It gets LED flashers, new graphics, colored alloy wheels, and a two-level single seat with dual-tone colors for select variants. The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features 3 new colors (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red, and Solid Gray).

A quick recap

The Yamaha FZS-Fi continues to be powered by the 149 cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque @ 5500 rpm. In terms of features, it gets Bluetooth enabled Connect-X App that provides features such as answer back, locate my vehicle, parking record and hazard, and riding history. Other features include a single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tire hugging rear mudguard and a lower engine guard. All these features are standard across variants.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Under the Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of the FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback. The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking color combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing.”

