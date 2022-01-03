Hyundai India Sells Over 2.5 Lakh SUVs In 2021!

The hatchback segment is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Nowadays, a greater focus is put on the development of compact SUVs. Moreover, the added comfort, better road presence, and the reachable cost have caught peoples’ attention. In this race to build SUVs, Hyundai is a clear winner. Despite the pandemic, semi-conductor shortage, and increased prices, Hyundai Motors India once again steals the title of India’s No.1 SUV Brand for the year 2021. With this, the brand continues to be the Indian SUV champion 2 Years in a row.

Crunching Numbers

Hyundai Motor India continues to be on top of the SUV segment by selling 2,52,586 SUV units in CY 2021. All-new CRETA continues to be the highest-selling SUV in India in 2021 with a sale of 1,25,437 units. In 2021, the CRETA brand crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 6 lakh units since its launch in 2015 The company has sold over 8.34 lakh SUVs over the last five years, registering a growth of 135 percent in the 5 years.

The other SUV formats such as the Venue and Alcazar also received the love of the buyers. VENUE has played a key role in Hyundai’s SUV success story, recording over 2.60 lakh unit sales since its launch in May 2019. In 2021 alone, Hyundai VENUE has recorded a sale of over 1.08 lakh units. The latest entrant to Hyundai’s SUV line-up; Hyundai Alcazar, recorded sales of over 17,700 units since its launch in June 2021.

Official Statement

Commenting on the SUV leadership position, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Our passion and commitment to deliver the most exclusive products for customers has led to Hyundai becoming India’s most preferred SUV brand for two years in succession. With the addition of ALCAZAR to our line-up, Hyundai now has five stellar brands across a spectrum of diverse choices for customer delight. Our most loved brands CRETA and VENUE have continued to delight new-age customers, offering them experiences that go beyond the realms of mobility and translate into lifetime memories. In 2021 we sold 2 52 586 SUV units in India, which is a testament to Hyundai’s strong legacy and DNA in the SUV space. Going forward, we will continue to deliver exciting new products with a focus on Intelligent Technology, Innovation, and Sustainability.”

