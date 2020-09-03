2022 Will Witness The Spawning of Husqvarna’s Electric Motorcycle ‘E-Pilen’

With the rise in fuel prices and the fact that fossil fuels might bid their goodbye in the future, has given birth to a new revolution, the electric revolution. While other countries have already made electric vehicles a part of their day-to-day life, EVs are gaining popularity here as well, slowly but gradually. When we talk about major two-wheeler manufacturers who have stepped their foot in this segment, Bajaj and TVS’ name comes up on top. And now, Husqvarna is all set to join the party with its E-Pilen.

Husqvarna is a new entrant in the game and the company stepped foot on our soil only recently but it’s turning out to be like the kid who’s excited to try new things.

In an investor’s presentation held towards the end of August 2020, Pierer mobility, the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas motorcycles showed off a range of electrically powered two-wheelers under the ‘Performance and Urban E-Mobility’ section. Apart from the e-bikes, the presentation also showcased an electric Husqvarna-branded motorcycle, with a clear timeframe of its production reality! It looks like this green motorcycle will be made available in 4kW and 10kW variants. With such power output, expect this Husqvarna to compete in the entry-level EV segment.

It won’t be the first time that KTM or Husqvarna is stepping into the electric game. KTM already offers the 16 kW Freeride E and 5 kW SX-E, while Husqvarna offers the 5 kW EE-5. GasGas, meanwhile, will soon be launching its TXE electric trial bike which will use a 15 kW motor. All of these bikes, however, are off-road motorcycles.

The E-Pilen is probably going to be the first electric streetbike from the company. If E-Pilen makes it to production, we can’t help but think about a future where we will get to see KTM E-Dukes as well! The E-Pilen will also boast a modular battery system, though it’s unclear whether the batteries will be swappable, or offer a choice of capacities aimed at increasing range or output.

Other upcoming electric vehicles

Bajaj and KTM have been jointly working on a common electric platform that will have products ranging from 3kW to 10kW using a 48V electric system. There are a few more in the pipeline including an e-scooter that will be sold under the KTM brand. On the other hand, Chennai-based Royal Enfield too has realized that electric is the future and RE’s CEO has confirmed that they are giving it a serious thought.

Vinod Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, while speaking to Moneycontrol, said, “Electric is something we have been thinking about for quite some time. We are trying to figure out exactly which segment is the right segment for us. Electric is something we take very seriously.” Dasari added that it is no longer a question of ‘if’ there will be electric vehicles; it is, he explained, in fact about ‘when’ these electric vehicles will arrive. He even went on to claim that the company has created prototypes and has been considering various segments already. It is also being reported that RE has even formed a dedicated team to analyse market demands and trends in order to target the final emission-free products at the right customer base.