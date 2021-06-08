2022 Kia Sportage Breaks Cover

Kia has taken the wraps off the fifth generation of its mid-size SUV Sportage for select international markets. The heavily updated Sportage will go on sale later this year. The previous iteration of the Sportage looked rather, umm… unique but this time around, Kia has incorporated a new design philosophy that goes by the name ‘Opposites United’. The new Sportage SUV is the result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s main global design network in Korea, Germany, USA and China.

More details

The efforts put in are clearly visible because the Sportage looks sportier than ever, thus, justifying its moniker.

Looks

Starting with the front-end first, Kia has completely overhauled the exterior of the Sportage and that certainly works in its favour. Kia’s signature Tiger-nose grille is evidently visible and the boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights does manage to grab attention. The headlamp unit might remind you of the Creta though.

Its crossover stance is retained but it now looks a lot sleeker and sportier than before, all thanks to the sharp creases and lines splattered all around. The Sportage is the second production model after the new Kia EV6 to be designed under Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ ethos.

Cabin

Inside, the Sportage gains a curved digital display, a new touchscreen infotainment display and an array of ‘soft-touch’ haptic switches on the gloss-finish centre console. Kia claims to have used “the highest-quality materials” throughout to ensure the Mk5 Sportage “is a special place to spend time”. The instrument console and the touchscreen are mounted on the same panel, angled towards the driver, which give it a Mercedes-Benz-like feel.

Along with the standard Sportage range, Kia will also launch a higher-spec X-line variant, which features different bumpers, side sill and a curved roof rack. For the interior, Kia will offer different trims options which include sage green or black seats along with quilting or black metal wood finishes.

Powertrain options

Kia has yet to detail any of the Sportage’s available powertrains, though it is likely to follow the closely related and recently updated Hyundai Tucson in gaining a range of mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains based around a 1.6-litre petrol engine.

Official statement

Karim Habib , Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center , said , “Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage , we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class.”