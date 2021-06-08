This 865cc Bore Kit For Royal Enfield 650 Twins Adds Substantial Grunt To The Stock Motor

We have said it time and again that Royal Enfield motorcycles have proven to be a perfect blank canvas for customization houses to paint their artwork on. This is assisted by their retro appeal, minimalistic bodywork and simple construction. It is fairly easy to modify a Royal Enfield than any other motorcycle. Most of the modified specimens that we see online, feature a stock RE engine and more so when it comes to the RE 650 twins.

Watch video

The 649cc twin-cylinder mill has garnered praises from around the world, thanks to its vibration-free nature and oodles of torque it puts down on the road.

The RE 650 twins are powered by a 648cc parallel-twin motor that puts down 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm and a torque of 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm. This amount of performance is more than enough for city runabouts and the 650 twins don’t feel underpowered during long highway jaunts either. This is the prime reason why we don’t see any major modifications on the engine front. But if you still think that your beloved Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650 could do with more power, we have something special for you.

Hitchcock Motorcycles, a U.K.-based company specializing in Royal Enfields has developed a bolt-on solution meant to bring out quite a bit more power from the 650 Twins—a massive 50-percent increase in power. This bolt-on bore kit, as explained in great detail in the video, increases the bike’s engine displacement to a massive 865cc, as well as its power output to around 60 horsepower, as against the stock 40 ponies on the dyno. If you don’t want to tread down this road, you can always opt to go for an aftermarket full system exhaust, as well as a Dynojet power commander but it is still great to see an aftermarket bore kit for the RE 650 twins.

Also read: This Digital Render Makes Us Believe That A Factory Bobber From Royal Enfield Won’t Be Such A Bad Idea After All!

Royal Enfield is currently working on utilizing the same 650 platform to spawn a cruiser and a roadster. Both the motorcycle have already been spied testing and should hit the showroom floor sometime later this year. If reports are to be believed, the next big launch is slated to be the heavily updated Classic 350. You can read more about it here.