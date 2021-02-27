2022 Kia Carnival Unveiled In North America

Kia has unveiled its 2022 version of its popular MPV, the Carnival in North America. The Kia Carnival replaces the Kia Sedona in the US market. The 2022 Kia Carnival will be the first Kia product with the new Kia logo in the US and the company is trying all it can to make the Carnival a grand success by offering a ton of space, a host of features, good performance and a good overall package. Let’s dig into the details.

Official statement

“The Kia Carnival is here to disrupt a staid segment and proves once again what is possible when conventions are shattered,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America.

“With its SUV-like character, our new multi-purpose vehicle delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of innovation in safety and technology. For these reasons, the Carnival is the first vehicle to proudly wear our all-new Kia badge and is a bold signal of things to come.”

Looks

On the outside, the Carnival, notwithstanding the grille, rear design and a few elements here and there, still seemingly looks quite like the previous Carnival. Anyway, the 2022 Kia Carnival looks quite good actually from the front. It’s quite a modern design and might not strike a chord with everyone. It features the new Kia logo on the hood and Kia’s signature tiger grille which is very geometrically and proportionately laid out and looks quite neatly packed as a whole. The headlights look lovely in a box sort of thing and the DRLs beneath further look like a geometric signature stroke.

From the sides, you can gauge the sheer length of this thing. The alloys have been given quite a modern touch as well. On the rear, it gets a neatly integrated spoiler and a Kia logo beneath sitting on the tail stripe running across the boot.

Ultra-luxurious cabin

On the inside, you get quite plush and rather neatly and spaciously laid out cabin. Available in 7 & 8-seater configurations, it gets what Kia likes to call the VIP lounge seats on the 7-seater configuration with leg extension and ventilated seats. Furthermore, you get an 8” touch infotainment system with wireless apple car play and android auto, wireless charging, Bose audio system with 12 speakers, UVO connect, navigation, digital instrument cluster and more.

Under the hood sits a 3.5L V6 petrol engine which delivers 290BHP of peak power and 355Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission spinning the front wheels. It has 12 ADAS ( Advanced Driver Assistance System ) features to assist the driver. The 2022 Carnival should expectedly go on sale in the 2nd quarter of 2021 in the US.