Citroen Cars We Would Like To See In India

Citroen, a popular French carmaker finally marked its entry into India by unveiling its C5 Aircross premium SUV on the 1st of February 2021. We have driven the C5 Aircross and we were quite impressed with what the product as a whole had to offer and Citroen’s claims of a very smooth ride quality were put to test and to our surprise, they actually turned out to be true.

The C5 Aircross is a lovely SUV and call us greedy but here are some of the other global Citroens we would like to see in India.

Citroen C5

The Citroën C5 is a large family car produced by Citroën. It replaced the Citroën Xantia, in the large family car class. In its current avatar, it includes a redesigned front end of the car featuring new headlights, grilles, and bumper, and giving it an updated front face over the previous model, and a slightly revised rear with new tail lamps.

This C5 model is powered by the same range of engines used in the previous models. Engine options include a 1.6L turbo petrol engine with 167 HP of peak power and a bigger 1.8 turbo engine with 204 hp of peak power 280Nm of peak torque. Both motors are mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic transmission, powering to the front wheels. All we want is a sedan from Citroen and we wouldn’t mind the Citroen C-Elysee either. Some reports even suggest a C5 successor currently in the works.

Citroen C4

The C4 Cactus is a compact car from Citroen. The third-generation Citroën C4 is a 5-door hatchback and was revealed on June 16, 2020, with a styling resembling that of an SUV. The interior receives a significant upgrade, as there are more upmarket materials and a larger, wider touchscreen. The new C4 and e-C4 is built using the CMP platform. Engine options include 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S six-speed manual, or eight-speed automatic, a 1.2L PureTech 130 S&S six-speed manual, or eight-speed automatic, a 1.2L PureTech 155 S&S eight-speed automatic (only for Shine trim), a 1.5L BlueHDi 110 S&S six-speed manual and 1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S eight-speed automatic. It also has an electric version. Frankly, we would love to see this hot hatch on Indian roads.

Furthermore, Citroen’s vans are also quite well known but before the vans, we would like to see a sedan and a hatch/hot hatch in Citroen’s portfolio for India.