2022 Honda CBR650R Launched In India!

It seems like Honda has its hands tied for the year. It kicked off 2022 with the launch of the locally assembled CB300R and now it adds another updated motorcycle to its Big Wig lineup, the CBR650R. The middleweight faired sports bike gets cosmetic changes in the form of new orange highlights with Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic color and new sporty graphics with Grand Prix Red color. The rest of the features and mechanicals remain the same. It is priced at ₹9.35 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda CBR650R: A quick recap

The biggest update received by the CBR650R was back in 2020 in the form of the Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP), which will most likely result in sportier handling characteristics. The previous generation models came with Showa Separate Function forks, but now the upgrade to SFF BP forks should provide the bike with better handling than before. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and a spring mechanism in the other are claimed to deliver high damping performance and lighter weight than before. The seven-position adjustable rear shock and the braking system remain the same as their predecessor.

In 2021, the motorcycle got a USB Type-C socket under the seat. Honda also made the side panels smaller than before, enhancing the design, and the rear mudguard was now constructed from steel rather than plastic. The motorcycle also got an increased angle for the handlebar that is aimed to make low-speed maneuvering easier. Honda also tweaked the instrument cluster and improved its readability, with a change of LED angle and font size. The 2022 CBR650R 2022 Honda CBR650R continues to use the 648.72 cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 86 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. This powerplant is paired to a six-speed gearbox with Assist and Slipper clutch.

Official statements

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

“CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd