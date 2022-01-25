Tata Altroz Gets A Price Revision

Back in early January, Tata Motors announced a price hike across its range. As always, the increasing input costs are blamed for this increase and the ongoing chip shortage is only making it worse. Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles and buyers should be ready to see an average increase of 0.9 percent depending upon the variant and model, effective January 19, 2022. As a result of this, the Altroz now gets revised prices with some variants seeing a hike and some even getting cheaper.

How much is it?

Prices for the naturally aspirated petrole engine equipped variants are now ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 higher than before. The dark edition variant sees a hike of ₹5,000 whereas the popular XM+ variant sees a hike of ₹15,000. The turbopetrol variants actually see a reduction of ₹8,000 except the XT variant which is ₹2,000 more expensive now. On the other hand, the diesel variants see a hike in the range of ₹5,000 to ₹20,000. As a result of the price revision, the Altroz range is now priced between ₹5.99 lakh to ₹9.69 lakh.

Tata Altroz: Recap

The Altroz really stands out when it comes to design. With its striking face and aggressive lines, the Altroz has oodles of road presence. It has a lot of unique design elements as well such as the piano black ORVMs and the piano black boot lid. All in all, the Altroz is a looker and one of the most good-looking hatchbacks in the market today.

The interior also continues to impress with its floating island dashboard and blue ambient lighting. The fit and finish of the materials are good and everything feels well built. Another USP of the Altroz is its Harman Kardon speakers which are easily the best in class. It is quite feature-loaded as well with selectable driving modes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and automatic climate control. The Altroz is quite spacious as well and the rear seats have more than enough legroom and shoulder room.

The generous 345 liters of boot space is right up there among the best in its segment. The Altroz scored an impressive 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test making it the safest hatchback available in India today. It comes standard with dual airbags ABS and EBD. In addition to this, the Altroz feels strong and well built which gives you confidence.