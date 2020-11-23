BS6 Suzuki Vstrom 650 XT Teased Ahead of Launch

The Suzuki Vstrom 650 XT managed to carve a space for itself in the Indian motorcycling scenario, so much so that its absence is being actually felt for quite some time now. The timeline of the BS6 Vstrom 650 XT has been a little messed up. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and later on, Suzuki teased the launch of the BS6 Vstrom 650 but the launch couldn’t happen and we all know the reason behind it. And now, the Vstrom 650 XT is teased again!

More details

We believe that Suzuki is finally going to launch the BS6 iteration in India in the coming few days as it has already unveiled the 2021 iteration of the middleweight ADV-tourer in Australia.

What can we expect?

The upcoming 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will arrive with a Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645 cc V-twin engine, which is capable of producing 70bhp of maximum power output and 62Nm of peak torque output. The transmission duties will be performed by the same 6-speed gearbox. Additionally, Suzuki has also revealed a new Learner Approved version of the V-Strom 650 XT, which is available to buy with its overall output restricted to around 47bhp. However, the output can be restored, once the rider meets with the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements.

Apart from this, Suzuki has also equipped the motorcycle with an updated and fresh set of new colour schemes. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will now come with a new silver colour shade, which will also have elements with blue highlights and rims. Another full-black shade with red elements on the front and a white colour shade which is finished with golden rims, will also be available for the riders to meet their taste of riding.

Speaking about the off-road capabilities, the upcoming V-Strom 650 XT will arrive with a switchable multi-mode traction control system, that can control the engine output on the rear wheel by continuously monitoring the front and rear wheel speeds, crank position, throttle position, and gear position.

The bike will come with a set of 310mm twin discs at the front, with twin-piston callipers, and a 260mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper, all this will be combined with the dual-channel ABS, to perform the braking duties. The brakes will be held on standard wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims, which will ride upon factory-fitted Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will rival against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in India.