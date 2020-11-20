Yamaha Introduces “Customize Your Warrior” Campaign For MT 15

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the introduction of the “color customization option” for its range of MT 15 motorcycles in India. The company’s new campaign is launched at the backdrop of various customers giving the thumbs up to the recent launch of the Ice Fluo-Vermillion color in MT 15, a popular variant which is currently available for booking. The company aims to entice a set of younger customers, with these attractive and new color customization options. The campaign named “Customize your Warrior” which is in line with the company’s brand strategy will be launched from November 20 across the country.

The Yamaha MT-15 mounts a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine, which comes paired to a 6-speed transmission. This engine from Yamaha is a fuel-injected engine along with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. Will all this, the Yamaha MT-15 is capable of triggering an agile and strong-feeling acceleration along with its handy A and S clutch and single-channel ABS.

Available only for the new purchases from the date of launch, the new Yamaha MT-15 aspirants can avail the option of building colors for their MT-15 by choosing from 11 unique combinations. The campaign will be launched from 20th Nov on the official website of Yamaha India. The vehicles will be made by Yamaha, based on the order received from the customers. According to Yamaha, the delivery will start from Jan 2021. However, the yellow color wheel model’s deliveries will start from Mar 2021. With this campaign, Yamaha MT15 will be available in 14 unique colors, out of which 3 existing standard colors will be readily available at the dealerships and for 11 new color combinations customers can place orders with India Yamaha motor through its authorized dealers.

According to a press statement, Yamaha India has confirmed that the Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) has been fixed at Rs 1,43,900. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said: “Today’s customers look for variety and diverse range of color combinations which suit their style statement. We at Yamaha will always try to introduce new biking experiences to our customers and offer excitement to them with products & services that exceed customer expectations. This step has been taken considering the feedback from the customers and in the future, we will come up with such options which are in line with our brand direction “The Call of The Blue”.