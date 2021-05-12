2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift Unveiled And It’s India-Bound!

Volkswagen has strengthened its SUV offensive with the facelifted version of the Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater. The German carmaker recently teased the facelift version of the 7-seater SUV and now the company has officially unveiled the 2021 Tiguan Allspace. In an expected manner, the Allspace has received the same set of changes that we first saw in the Tiguan 5-seater. The Tiguan has already made its official debut here and the launch is expected to happen in the coming few months. While the AllSpace facelift is also expected to follow suit.

The Tiguan facelift is a typical Volkswagen when it comes to the overall styling. Volkswagen is renowned for its simple yet sharp lines and understated design. The same can be said for the Allspace as well.

Talking about the facelift version of the Tiguan Allspace, its silhouette and stance is largely similar to the outgoing model but the front end will now feature an updated headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs. There is a traditional horizontal three-slat grille with chrome and a Volkswagen logo in the centre. Other changes include a revised design of the bumper and a sportier air intake design. The car gets a very similar-looking side profile to the vehicle that was available in the Indian market. It also gets differently designed alloy wheels. Apart from that, the Tiguan Allspace facelift also gets updated L-shaped LED tail lamps.

On the inside, the 2022 Tiguan AllSpace comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment head-unit with wireless App-Connect, wireless charging and Car-Net WiFi connectivity.

As for assistive and safety tech, it gains adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, Forward Collision Warning with autonomous braking and side assist, etc. The updated LWB Tiguan will be manufactured in four places around the globe.

Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will come with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The SUV also gets the company’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well. The facelifted Tiguan AllSpace will be a petrol-only offering in India.

There’s also a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer in other countries which puts down 147 hp or 197 hp while the 315 hp Tiguan R is also on offer.