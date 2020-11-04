2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V With Ride Modes – All You Need to Know

Tell us, would you have imagined an Indian manufacturer to offer ride modes and adjustable front suspension from Showa on a 200cc naked streetfighter motorcycle? TVS has always managed to fuse its racing pedigree with cutting-edge modern technology and they have done it again with the new Apache RTR 200 4V. As if it wasn’t modern enough, TVS is now offering the Apache RTR 200 with 3 ride modes, adjustable front suspension and levers. To make the offering more interesting, TVS has also added a new matte blue colour scheme, which is said to be inspired by TVS one-make racing series. The updated Apache RTR 200 is priced at INR 1,31,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi.)

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes as part of the celebration of four million Apache customers. The first Apache was rolled out back in 2005.

Ride modes – Explained

Coming to the most talked about feature of the updated Apache RTR 200 now, the streetfighter is now equipped with 3 ride modes. The ride modes are segregated in three categories: Sport, Urban and Rain mode. All the modes modulate the engine and the ABS system.

The Sport mode, for instance, offers sharper acceleration in all operating range. It will come in handy when you are belting the RTR 200 4V out on the race track. In this mode, the engine and the ABS, both are tuned in the Sport mode. Apart from sharper acceleration, the Sport mode also allows the Apache RTR 200 to achieve a higher top-speed.

Like we mentioned earlier, the Sport mode also changes the intervention levels of the ABS and the ABS intervenes much later. This allows the rider to be in full control and enjoy the feedback throbbing from the brake lever. The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be powered by 198cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine that produces 20.2bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 18.1Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. In the Sport mode, the Apache RTR 200 continues to make the same amount of power and torque. It can attain a top speed of 127 km/h in Sport mode.

In the urban mode, the engine and the ABS are tuned in the urban mode. The acceleration isn’t that sharp as compared to the Sport mode and leans more towards being linear. This allows the rider to be more comfortable while dealing with the urban elements. Sedated throttle response translates to a comfortable ride.

This is also assisted by slightly lower power and torque. In the Urban and the Rain mode, the Apache RTR 200 makes 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm and 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm. In the Urban and Rain mode, the Apache RTR 200 4V can attain a top speed of 105 km/h which is around 22 km/h slower than the Sport mode. In the Rain mode, there will be maximum ABS intervention to keep the rider safe.

The performance figures remain the same as the Urban mode. These modes can be changed on the fly through a dedicated ride mode switch. The all-digital instrument cluster is updated too, to accommodate the ride mode indications.

Adjustable Suspension and levers

As mentioned earlier, TVS is also offering front suspension with the updated Apache RTR 200 4V which is another segment-first feature. What is more astonishing is the fact that the forks are provided by Showa, which is renowned for making cycle parts for revered sports bikes as well. The front suspension comes with preload adjustment and as the company claims, the rear monoshock too, is tuned for stiffness, to deliver an enhanced racing experience.

One can adjust the front suspension for comfort riding, or made stiffer for an aggressive racing style meant for tearing up the track. These adjustments can be easily done without the need for additional tools, enabling adaptability on the go. The ergonomically designed first-in-class adjustable brake and clutch levers feature CAM adjusters with 3-step adjustment for optimal comfort. The levers can be easily adjusted without any additional tools.

Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with one kg weight reduction, and refinements in the brake system have been made to deliver a sharper and improved brake performance.

On the feature-front, the RTR 200 4V gets the recently launched SmartXonnect instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and also dual-channel ABS as standard with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and an RT-Slipper Clutch. The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with dual-channel ABS will be available starting today in three colours namely, Gloss Black, Pearl White and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike, and is priced at INR 1,31,050 (ex-showroom Delhi).