TVS Ntorq 125 Gets An Avengers-Inspired SuperSquad Edition

One of the sportiest scooters out there, the TVS Ntorq 125 is now available in a SuperSquad Edition. Inspired by Marvel’s Avengers, this new edition is priced at Rs. 77,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce this special version.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings – Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design. To further delight the enthusiasts, the fitting campaign tagline for the edition is ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’. The SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avenger’s ‘A’ are prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer.

TVS Ntorq 125 Stealth Black

Inspired by Black Panther, this edition packs in the jet-black colour along with hues of purple. The scooter sports elements from the Black Panther suit as a large part of the decals. For enthusiasts, it packs more surprises with the signature salute Wakanda Forever and the inclusion of the number 66 (1966), denoting the year when the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

TVS Ntorq 125 Invincible Red

Inspired by Iron Man, the decals replicate his Red and Gold suit giving it a stellar look. The Iron Man helmet is embossed on the leg shield, while the arc reactor finds its way to both panels. Enthusiasts will be delighted with the Mark XXIX encryption on both panels which signifies Fiddler, Iron Man’s 29th suit, along with the number 63 (1963) indicating the year when the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

TVS Ntorq 125 Combat Blue

Inspired by Captain America, the scooter gets the blue, white, red colour tone associated with the First Avenger. True to the character, it sports the number 41 (1941), the year when Captain America was introduced in the Marvel Universe. The shield is at the front of the scooter and the edition flaunts Super Soldier on both panels with pride.

Also, the TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect* and will come with customised UI, inspired by the characters. The app opens with the silhouette of the respective characters and then important elements such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s suit and Black Panther’s eyes along with the character crest are consistent across the app interface. Each app screen is crafted with a unique character trait of the selected Super Hero, making it a complete Marvel experience.