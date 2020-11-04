Top 10 Best Selling Cars In October 2020

The pandemic has pushed people to move away from public transport and use their own vehicles for daily commutes. To further boost this demand, the festive season has arrived in India. All this has made the month of October a great month for the entire automobile sector. After facing a slump post the transition to BS6 norms, this increase in sales was necessary for many companies. Now that we know that the month of October was completely action-packed, here is a list of the top 10 best-selling cars in the month of October 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been ruling the family hatchback space ever since it arrived in 2005. The Swift has acquired the top spot and is also the most demanded car in the country. With total sales of 24,589 units, the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to lead the list. This is a 27 percent YoY growth compared to October 2019. This is also an improvement over the 22,643 units sold in September 2020. With this, the Swift regains the title- “India’s Best-Selling car”.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The second car on the list is Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Even with the Glanza, the Baleno still rules and is the second best selling car of October 2020. Maruti Suzuki sold 21,971 units of the Baleno, which shows that people still trust the Maruti badging and the NEXA experience. This is a 35 percent YoY growth compared to the previous year’s 16,237 units.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R:

This is surprising, the Maruti Alto’s spot has been taken over by the Wagon-R in October 2020, which shows that more and more customers are willing to go for a better and more practical vehicle, instead of entry-level hatchbacks. With the total sales of 18,703 units, this is a 30 percent YoY growth, compared to October 2019.

The fourth entrant is the Maruti Suzuki Alto. Despite dropping from September’s third position with 18,246 units, the Alto has managed to sell a decent 17,850 units this month. However, this is not a very significant drop in the YoY growth rate. The Maruti Alto has been one of the best selling cars in India, ever since its debut. However, the dip in the sales of the Alto shows that customers are willing to pay more, for a better and practical car.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Finally, a sedan has managed to enter the list. These days, sedans are losing their popularity and have been dethroned by hatchbacks, SUVs, and compact SUVs. However, the Dzire has still managed to retain its place in the hearts of Indian customers. This October, Maruti has managed to sell 17,675 units of the Dzire, compared to September’s 13,988 units. However, this is still a 10 percent YoY drop.

Hyundai Creta:

The top 5 best selling cars were only from Maruti Suzuki. However, the sixth spot has been crowned to the Hyundai Creta, which is not only Hyundai’s best-selling car of the year but is also the best selling SUV in India. Hyundai managed to sell 14,023 units of the Creta in October 2020. This is a massive 93 percent jump from the previous year’s 7,269 units.

Hyundai i10 Grand:

We have always been hearing,” Old is gold” and Hyundai i10 Grand fits this statement. The i10 Grand still competes with the country’s best-seller Maruti Suzuki Swift. The figures are the combined sales output of both, Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. The carmaker has managed to sell 14,003 units of the i10 Grand in the month of October. This is a 42 percent YoY growth over last year’s 9,873 units.

Maruti Suzuki EECO:

While the commercial sector was badly hurt, due to the pandemic, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco still managed to ace the eighth spot on the list. The Eeco is the most affordable cargo and a seven-seater vehicle in India, which makes it a very attractive option for many buyers. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 13,309 units of the Eeco in the month of October 2020, which is a 33 percent YoY growth in sales.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

After a very long wait, finally, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has managed to enter the list of top 10 best selling cars in India. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has managed to ace the ninth spot on the list with 12,087 units sold in the month of October 2020. Compared to October 2019, this is an 18 percent YoY sales growth. This shows us that the customers are still preferring the Maruti badge over the Toyota one on Urban Cruiser.

Kia Sonet:

The top 10 best selling car’s list belonged only to Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor cars in India. The new contender to the list is the Kia Sonet. The Sonet seems to have dethroned the Hyundai Venue, by creating a storm in the market, with all its impressive features offered at attractive pricing. Kia has managed to sell 11,721 units of the Kia Sonet in the month of October. It will be interesting to see, where this car lands on this list, for the next month.