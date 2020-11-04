TVS Motor Company Ties Up With Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation

TVS Motor Company is trying to expand its presence globally and has announced its association with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation. This association will be through the company’s Philippines distributor, Global Automobile Traders FZCO. As a part of this tie-up, all TVS Motor customers in the Philippines will receive Php 700 worth of Shell cards which can be availed in over 1,000 Shell outlets and select Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation retail stores. This partnership aims to improve the ownership experience for both TVS Motor and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation customers during the upcoming Christmas festive season.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We, at TVS Motor Company are excited to associate with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in the Philippines. Shell shares TVS Motor Company’s ethos of providing quality with class-leading technology. Since 2016, Global Automobile Traders FZCO, our distributor in the Philippines, has provided Filipino customers with diverse offerings tailored to their requirements. Our nation-wide diverse product portfolio ranging across Underbones, Backbone Solo, and Business Backbone and TVS King Three-Wheeler have met with a positive response. This association reaffirms our commitment to provide the best ownership experience for all our customers in the Philippines.”

Headquartered in India, TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top ten two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 60 countries. Global Automobile Traders FZCO is present across multiple two-wheeler segments in the Philippines including:

Underbones – TVS Neo XR 110cc and TVS Rockz 125cc

Backbone Solo – TVS Apache 180, TVS Apache 200 Fi

Business Backbone – TVS Max 4R 125cc

Scooter segment – TVS Dazz and TVS XL 100

Three-Wheeler Passenger – TVS King FI Euro 4

Three-Wheeler Cargo – TVS Kargo FI Euro 4

TVS Dazz is a scooter manufactured for international markets that comes with a 110cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, paired to a CVT unit. It packs a power of 8.57bhp @ 7500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.3Nm @ 5500 rpm. TVS Dazz meets the Euro 3 standards in the Philippines and is available in three colours – Matte Black, Matte Grey, and the popular Matte Pink.

In the international markets, TVS King is a three-wheeler product, which is powered by a 200cc, low friction 7-port engine with the peak torque at lower rpm, the vehicle is ideal to navigate as well as brave city traffic without frequent gearshifts. The TVS King has been made to suit the needs of the customer with a Fuel Injected (EFI) variant that meets Euro 4 standards.