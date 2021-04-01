2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Launched In India Starting at INR 7.95 Lakh

Triumph entered the Indian market riding in on its Bonneville range. Later on, it brought in other products as well, after scrutinizing the market. The Bonneville range consists of retro-styled motorcycles with a touch of modern elements. The phrase ‘Retro is the new cool’ stands true even when it comes to modern motorcycles. Not just ‘old school’ veteran motorcyclists are fond of modern retro motorcycles but the millennial lot is also loving the idea of retro charm fused with modern technology. And in the premium motorcycle segment, the Triumph Bonneville leads the charge.

Detailed pricing

The British Marque has now launched the 2021 Bonneville range in India and here’s the detailed price list:

Street Twin: INR 7.95 Lakh

Street Twin Gold Line: INR 8.25 Lakh

Bonneville T100: INR 9.29 Lakh

Bonneville T120: INR 10.65 Lakh

Bonneville T120 Black: INR 10.65 Lakh

Bonneville Speedmaster: INR 11.75 Lakh

Street Twin

The Triumph Street Twin acts as an entry point in the Bonneville range and is also the company’s best selling motorcycle. For 2021, it gets a new seat cushion with 765 mm seat height, new cast wheels with machined detailing, and new bodywork with brushed aluminium detailing.

It is powered by the same 900cc engine that makes the same 64 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm. The company has also revealed a new special edition of the bike called Street Twin Gold Line that will be limited to 1,000 units. As the name suggests, the said model gets special treatment with golden accents and black colour scheme.

T100

The T100 has received a performance bump for MY2021 where the retro cruiser now makes 10 hp more power at 64 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 80Nm. The company claims that the engine is now more responsive and its redline is now pushed ahead by 500rpm.

The bike is not only more powerful than before but is also lighter by 4 kg. The 2021 Triumph Bonneville T100 now gets new cartridge forks along with a new higher-spec Brembo front brake. You also get a new instrument face along with a new black powder-coated engine and cam covers.

Bonneville T120

Bonneville T120’s 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine now makes 78 bhp at 6,550 rpm and 150 Nm at 3,500 rpm. New semi-digital instrument console with Bonneville branding, standard cruise control, and two riding modes have been incorporated.

Both the T120 and T120 Black weigh 7 kg less than the predecessors, thanks to lightweight aluminium rims. Both models also get twin disc brakes with Brembo calipers.

Speedmaster

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster also sees some minor changes for the year 2021. The bike now features higher-spec Showa 47mm cartridge forks. The seating has also been worked upon in order to offer better comfort to the rider and pillion and the instrument cluster styling has also been enhanced. Moreover, the bike now comes with as many as 79 optional accessories.

The new 2021 Speedmaster is still powered by a 1200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is good for churning out 77 hp of power along with 106 Nm of torque.