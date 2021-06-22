2021 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Finds Its Place In The Dubai Police Fleet

When it comes to a formidable police fleet, Dubai Police leads by a mile. Time and again, they include some of the most exotic and thoroughbred vehicles in their range, and thus, managing to make headlines in the automotive world. When Toyota recently launched the Land Cruiser LC300, it was inevitable that sooner or later, it will be included in Dubai Police’s fleet. Especially considering the legendary status Land Cruiser commands in the middle-eastern region.

The new iteration of the Land Cruiser has now been launched in Dubai and their police forces were vigilant enough to include 50 units of the LC300 in their fleet.

This doesn’t surprise us considering that the police force in Dubai has some of the most drool-worthy vehicles like Lamborghini Aventador, Nissan GT-R, Aston Martin One-77, Bugatti Veyron, and the recently added Genesis GV80 SUV.

Talking about the iconic SUV, it might have retained the body-on-frame structure but the new Land Cruiser is based on a new platform. The TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform also underpins the 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Another major overhaul which the Land Cruiser has received is in its engine department.

To please the environmentalists around, Toyota has dropped the V8 engine and now the LC300 can be had in just two engine options. The first one is a twin-turbo V6 3.5-litre petrol unit that can generate 409 horsepower and a peak torque of 650 Nm. This new engine actually has 30 more horsepower and 80 Nm of more torque than the older engine. There is also a diesel engine option with a 3.3-litre twin-turbo unit. It is capable of churning out 305 horsepower and an impressive torque of 700 Nm. Toyota claims to have shaved off 200 kg weight on the new Land Cruiser, while also lowering the centre-of-gravity. The new Land Cruiser is also said to come with better weight distribution and an improved suspension structure.

Toyota has added more wheel articulation for better off-roading performance. Additionally, Toyota’s added two new pieces of off-roading tech to improve performance. There’s a “Multi-Terrain Monitor,” which displays obstacles at the front of the car so the driver can see them more easily, and “Multi-Terrain Select,” which automatically selects the best driving mode base on road conditions.