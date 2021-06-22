Harley-Davidson Livewire One Details Leaked Online – What Could It Be?

The electric revolution is so imminent that it forced a brand like Harley-Davidson to tread down the electric path with the Livewire. It doesn’t end here as the iconic American bikemaker recently announced that it is using the same name for its all-electric sub-brand. Dubbed as ‘LiveWire’, the new sub-brand will become more relevant on July 8, 2021, because the first LiveWire-branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch on the same date.

More details

American website motorcycle.com has managed to get its hands on a document revealing the new motorcycle’s name and power output.

Just an update for the Livewire?

According to the leaked document, the new electric motorcycle from Harley’s stable will be called the ‘One’. Harley fanboys might remember the Model 1, the first-ever gasoline-powered Harley and this moniker is clearly a tribute to the iconic Harley of yesterdays. Let us get down with the numbers first. According to the VIN filing, the LiveWire One will have a maximum power output of 101 bhp. For instance, the existing Livewire puts down 105 bhp. Reports suggest that the Livewire One could turn out to be an updated version of the current-gen electric motorcycle and it could boast of better range with a minimal drop in power.

Or something a lot more interesting?

However, we believe that it is going to be an all-new electric motorcycle. What cements our belief even further is that Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman recently went on their expedition titled ‘Long Way Up’ and they used H-D Livewire as their weapon of choice. To suit the needs of the expedition, Harley assisted them in customizing their Livewire with knobby tyres and a bash plate to better suit the riding conditions they were to encounter. In fact, the suspension components on their LiveWire motorcycles were borrowed from the Pan America 1250. It could mean that we might get to see an adventure-focused LiveWire break cover on the said date.

The NHTSA website also shows the LiveWire One as a 2021 model and hence, in all possibility, the said model will go on sale towards the end of this year in the global markets. Speaking of India launch, the arrival of the LiveWire One here is quite unlikely anytime soon. More details on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire One to be out on 8th July, so keep watching this space for all the action.