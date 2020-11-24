2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India

After launching the popular MPV in Indonesia, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has finally announced the launch of the new Innova Crysta in India.

The new Innova Crysta is loaded with a host of features and a much-requested, new connected infotainment system. Starting with the exterior, the new Innova Crysta gets a new trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome ornamentation that merges into the headlamps, a sharper front bumper design, and diamond-cut alloy wheels for a sporty look. On the safety front, the new Innova Crysta gets seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill Start Assist, along with the addition of a new front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and offer a stress-free driving experience.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The Innova redefined the segment when it was introduced in India more than 15 years ago as a premium MPV that offers unrivaled comfort, convenience and looks, these skillfully combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability, and Reliability, made it a winner. Over the years, we have strived to make the Innova even better by imbibing the advanced technologies and features and launching improved versions regularly. The new and bolder Innova Crysta continues that legacy in accordance with our tradition of customer-first approach. We are confident that the customers will look forward to the latest avatar of the iconic Innova. The launch is particularly timed for those customers who are seeking unmatched safety and unrivaled comfort during long distances travel with family or on business needs. Further, we would like to thank our loyal customers for their relentless trust that has made Innova the best-selling MPV in the country.”

Speaking about the features and the interiors, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets a fresh look with the option of the new upholstery color of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, and after a lot of requests from Toyota fans, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location, and many more as optional accessories in the new Innova Crysta.

Some additional features include- the availability of new exterior color – Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, a trapezoidal piano-black grille with chrome surround, new and sharper front bumper design, new Diamond-Cut alloy wheel design, new front clearance sonar (with MID Indication) for improved safety, new luxurious interior color of Camel Tan for upholstery (ZX grade only), and an all-new Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay. The new Innova Crysta will come in GX, VX, and ZX grades, and is available in the price range of Rs. 16,26,000 to Rs. 24,33,000 Ex-showroom (Prices are same across the country except for Kerala).