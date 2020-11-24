Tata Motors Increases Service Interval For The Tiago

The secret to attaining a top position in the market lies in striving for continuous improvement. Indian automobile giant, Tata Motors understands this concept very well. The carmaker has continuously upgraded its popular entry-level hatchback, Tiago. Ever since it was launched, the Tata Tiago has received several price hikes, but apart from these price hikes, the hatchback has also received several tech upgrades like a touchscreen infotainment head-unit and a digital instrument cluster. The Tata Tiago has also received a major design upgrade.

Recently, the tiny hatch has also received several new upgrades like new and updated door pads and lock design. The Tiago is now equipped with a redesigned armrest and new door locks which replace the old pull/press type locks. This definitely increases the car’s appeal and premiumness. However, according to a recent report, Tata Motors has made another change to the Tiago line-up. The carmaker has now changed the service interval of the Tiago from 6 months to 1 year or 15,000 km, whichever is earlier. This revised service schedule is applicable only to the new Tiago customers. Owners of the pre-facelift version of the Tiago should follow the 6 months service interval.

Interestingly, Tiago was the first product from Tata, under its IMPACT design philosophy. While the transition to BS6 forced Tata Motors to drop the diesel variant, the Tiago now gets a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 85bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The Tiago can either be had in a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The Tiago is also long due, to receive a powerful turbocharged engine.

On the feature front, the Tiago comes with a host of segment-leading features like 17.78-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, which gets Android Auto and Apple Carplay. You also get other features like Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop, Auto AC, dual-path suspension, dual airbags, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Also, the Tata Tiago has managed to score 4 stars in the Global NCAP safety tests.