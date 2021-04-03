2021 Suzuki Hayabusa To Launch In India This Month!

The third-generation of the Suzuki Hayabusa recently showed its pretty and familiar face to the world. The Hayabusa remains India’s one of the most favourite big bikes and going by the popularity it enjoys in our country, it seems only plausible that Suzuki brings it here as soon as it can. And now, Suzuki Motorcycles India has dropped a teaser on its social media handles claiming that the new Hayabusa will land on our shores this month.

More details

Although the company hasn’t revealed any specific date, we are content with the information we have currently.

Reports also suggest that dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Busa for a token amount varying between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh based on the city. The bike is expected to make its way into the country via the CBU route initially with an expected price tag of around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design

The design is a reflection of the past with a modern flair.

It looks a lot sleeker, has a taller screen and the handlebars have been moved a bit towards the rider. It gets all LED lights, a given in this decade, and the rear lights are a bit wider than before. It features 7-spoke alloys with Bridgestone rubber. Despite all the modern bits, Suzuki has conducted an extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure it still cuts the air like Jon Snow’s sword.

Specs and features

Powering the 3rd-gen Busa is a 1340cc, 4 cylinder engine which sadly peaks at just 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties. Owing to the stricter emissions regulations, this drop was inevitable. It uses the same 81mm bore and 65mm stroke.

It gets new secondary injectors that improve fuel atomisation. The camshafts are reprofiled, valve springs are new and there’s some more valve lift. This engine is Euro 5/BS6 compliant and comes mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch.

The chassis is majorly same as before with a new subframe though. The overall weight is now 264 kilos. Upfront, the duties are handled by the same, although updated 43mm KYB forks and shock at the rear. The front now features 320mm discs with Sytlema callipers provided by Brembo.

This Busa gets SDMA-alpha ( Suzuki Drive Mode Selector ) which gives it 3 pre-set options which alter traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, quick-shifter etc. It also gets a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift control, hill hold control and RPM assist at low revs to prevent stalls. It gets ride-by-wire and a wider throttle body.