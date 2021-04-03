Looks Like The Audi e-Tron Is Finally Coming To India!
The electric revolution in India is now witnessing the arrival of the Top Guns of the game too. It hasn’t been long since Jaguar unleashed its I-Pace in India and now, Audi has teased its upcoming e-Tron. The e-Tron was showcased in India in 2019 and gathered a fair amount of interest among enthusiasts, existing customers and early adopters for Audi to have considered launching the car here.
More details
The full-size SUV combines sportiness and everyday practicality, while its two electric motors together provide an all-wheel-drive for an amazing performance and improved handling.
Exterior
Talking about the design, the e-Tron gets Audi’s traditional and uniquely designed headlamp units with 4-line horizontal LEDs at the outer corners of each lamp, which help in highlighting Audi’s electric vehicles. A similar 4-line design is also found on the wheels of the car, to help in differentiating between electric-powered and fuel-powered vehicles.
In terms of exterior features, the e-Tron gets a matrix headlamp unit with a high-beam and low-beam unit. The car also gets a platinum-finish front grille, which helps reduce drag force and improve aerodynamics. The Audi e-Tron is also equipped with a radar-type sensor below the front grille for cruise-control and various auto-pilot modes.
Specs
The Audi e-tron gets a range of over 400 kms, while the two electric motors combine to produce a total power output of 402 HP and 664 Nm of peak torque to deliver optimum performance on any terrain.
The car can also reach from 0 to 100 km/h in just about 5.7 seconds. The power distribution among the wheels is controlled by Audi’s new Quattro software that provides all-wheel power and keeps the vehicle stable at high speeds.
In terms of charging, the e-tron gets a standard 11kw home terminal which means the car can be charged in 8.5 hours or in 4.5 hours when using a 22kw industrial charger. The car can also be fully charged in just under 30 minutes while using a DC charger.
Features
In terms of interior features and feel, the e-tron gets dual-screen infotainment and touch-control system, camera-based rearview mirrors which have screens on the inside, a fully-digital instrument console with different driving modes and a 360-degree camera system for an improved driving experience.
The Audi e-tron also gets an adaptive suspension set-up to change the ride height of the car according to the driver’s convenience.