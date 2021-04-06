2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Teased; Gets Wings In Its Latest Update!

Litre-class naked motorcycles are a special breed of machines. If not more, they are almost just as powerful as their faired counterparts and at the same time, weigh less. Not to forget the whole naked approach going on, which appeals to a wide variety of motorcyclists. The current crop of litre-class naked motorcycles include the likes of the Ducati Steetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4, KTM 1290 Superduke and not to forget, the BMW S1000R. Suzuki blasted into the segment with its GSX-S1000 in 2015 and its main USP was its Suzuki K5 engine.

Over the years, the GSX-S1000 hasn’t received any major update and needless to say, the current iteration has started feeling a little dated as compared to its rivals.

What can we expect?

For all the Suzuki fanboys out there, we have something which will surely cheer you up! The Japanese Giant is all geared up to unveil the updated version of its litre-class naked streetfighter on April 26th. The company recently released a teaser of the same and the main talking point has to be the wings! Modern-day flagship offerings from bikemakers are more aerodynamically efficient than ever and guess who has a huge role to play in it? Wings, of course. The teaser also showcases an updated front fascia which makes us believe that the new GSX-S1000 is going to look a lot meaner than before!

The current iteration of the motorcycle, like we mentioned earlier, has started feeling a little dated. And that stays true for its overall design language as well. The 2021 avatar of the GSX-S1000 is likely to get performance upgrades and not just stick to mere aesthetic changes.

Talking about features, the 2021 GSX-S1000 is likely to get a host of safety electronics like cornering ABS, lean sensitive traction control system along with the anti-wheelie function. There’s also a high chance to see quickshifter and autoblipper on this motorcycle. We expect Suzuki to have given the engine more punch, although it won’t be battling the near 200bhp monsters you can get these days. Instead expect the top end to be about the same but with a decent boost in the midrange; the same trick they’ve pulled with the Hayabusa. and V-Strom 1050.

We cannot wait to see what Suzuki has done with their flagship naked. The GSX-S1000 was on sale in India as well and it would be a realistic approach if we expect the latest iteration to arrive here as well!