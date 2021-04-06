Triumph Trident 660 Launched At An Introductory Price Of INR 6.95 Lakh

The Triumph Trident 660 has finally landed on our shores! The Trident 660 has been priced at an incredibly competitive introductory price of ₹6,95,000 Ex-Showroom. We are happy to report that Triumph has stayed true to its promise of making the Trident 660 the most affordable Triumph in its portfolio. The bookings for the Trident 660 are already open across all Triumph India dealerships and customers can book the motorcycle with an initial amount of INR 50,000/-.

More details

The pricing is very competitive because recently, Honda launched the CBR650R and the CB650R in India. The CBR650R retails for INR 8.88 lakhs while the CB650R will set you back by INR 8.67 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ).

Specs and features

With the Trident 660 Triumph Motorcycles enters the premium middleweight roadster category. The new 660cc powertrain, unique triple engine performance, minimal design, class-leading technology and handling on the Trident are aimed to introduce a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders as well as enthusiasts. There’s a new shift drum assembly, crankshaft, pistons, clutch, camshafts, cylinder liners, and alternator, among other components.

Triumph also decreased bore and increased stroke (to 74.0mm x 51.1mm) for more low- and midrange punch. The claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm. Triumph is offering ride by wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quick shifter as an accessory fitment.

The 660 triple is nestled in an all-new steel frame, although even then Triumph has managed to keep the weight to a pretty reasonable 189kg wet. Suspension duties on the Trident will be handled by a set of Showa upside-down forks up front and Showa preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. While braking will be handled through Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs. Power will be put down on the blacktop through Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The Trident 660 is available in four different striking colour schemes: Crystal White or Sapphire Black, both with contrasting decals, or twin colour options of Matt Jet Black & Silver Ice or Silver Ice & Diablo Red.

You can personalise your new Trident 660 by choosing from a whole range of over 45 genuine Triumph accessories, developed alongside the bike itself and subjected to the same rigorous quality and testing processes.