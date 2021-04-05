BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased Ahead Of Launch

Isuzu D-max V-cross was the only 4X4 pickup truck that was on sale in India before Isuzu decided not to upgrade the D-max V-cross to meet the BS6 norms and hence, the pickup truck was subsequently discontinued. Recently, a BS6 compliant D-max V-cross was spotted testing on Indian roads testifying a few reports that floated earlier that suggested that Isuzu might launch the BS6 D-max V-cross in India soon and by the looks of it now, it seems true.

More details

What cements this belief further is the fact that Isuzu has now officially teased the 2021 D-Max V-Cross for India. Before you shoot your expectations up, let us make it very clear that the test mule spotted was of the same model which was on sale earlier and not the facelifted version which was unveiled last year.

What can we expect?

Talking about the powertrain option, we can expect the same 2.5-litre, high-pressure Common Rail Fuel Injection, diesel motor to make a comeback in its BS6 avatar. This unit was good enough to churn out 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and comes with a 4WD system, with the ability to shift on the move.

It is a shame that we won’t be getting the updated powertrains which made their way in the facelifted model. The 2020 iteration of the D-Max V-Cross is powered by a newly developed 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is capable of producing 190hp and 450Nm of peak torque along with a 1.9-litre diesel engine which can produce 150hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The truck also gets a new front suspension design where the upper wishbone’s mounting point is now higher, to help with stability during all kinds of conditions.

The new-gen 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross looks more rugged and premium compared to its predecessor. Upfront, the D-Max V-Cross gets updated bi-LED projector headlamps with a sharp design, a new and updated large 2-slat front grille design with a matte black finish, a new front bumper with creases that incorporates turn indicators and fog lamps. The side profile shows off the beefy wheel arches, new alloy wheels, black roof rails and matching black ORVMs are also a part of the new V-Cross variant. At the rear, the new 2020 D-Max pickup gets a new design that includes an integrated rear bumper and new bold LED tail lamps.

The BS6 version of the D-max V-cross will command a slight premium in terms of pricing over its BS4 counterpart.