Tata Nexon’s Tectonic Blue Shade To Be Replaced By Arizona Blue?

Tata Nexon has been a steady seller for the carmaker ever since it was first introduced in the Indian market. Although it exists in a highly competitive segment, it has managed to rack up respectable sales figures. Tata Motors showcased the facelifted Nexon in its Tectonic Blue shade which went on to become its signature shade but now, in a rather surprising move, Tata Motors seems to have silently removed the Tectonic Blue colour for the Nexon in the Indian market.

More details

The Tectonic Blue shade is no longer visible on the website. After the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue colour, the Nexon is currently available in 5 paint schemes. This includes Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey.

Tata Motors recently replaced the Tectonic Blue shade of the Tiago with Arizona Blue colour and chances are, it could give the Nexon the same treatment. There is currently no official word from the manufacturer yet but if it is indeed the case, we can expect the Nexon Arizona Blue to mark its entry in the coming few weeks.

Specs

The current Tata Nexon is well equipped with LED DRLs, a revised front grille, lower part rather, scuff plates, flat bottomed steering, a digital instrument cluster, 7” infotainment system with Andriod Auto and apple car play, Auto A/C, keyless entry, cruise control and sunroof. Also, the current Tata Nexon draws power from either a 1.2L, 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine which puts out 108BHP of peak power and 170Nm of peak torque or a 1.5L, 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine which is good for 108BHP and 260Nm of peak power and peak torque respectively. Both the engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT transmission.

2021 Nexon

Tata Nexon is one of the few cars in Inda to boast of a 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test. And according to some previous reports, Tata Nexon 2021 might be more powerful and pack a more powerful oil-burner under the hood and might also be offered with an all-new DCT choice to opt from. The Nexon competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV 300, Hyundai venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban cruiser and the newly launched Nissan Magnite.