2021 KTM RC 390 Could Land Here Sooner Than We Expected!

It hasn’t been long since we got to see the upcoming KTM RC 390 without any sort of camouflage. It definitely hints at the possibility that the updated version of revered the faired sportsbike could officially launch soon. The updated RC 390 has been caught testing time and again and if reports are to be believed, it could launch sooner than we expected. Most of the speculations earlier suggested that the 2021 RC 390 will land on our shores around the festive season but now, it is being reported that certain dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the RC 390 and RC 200.

More details

This isn’t official as the Austrian giant hasn’t confirmed anything regarding the launch but at the dealership level, it is being assumed that the RC 390 will officially get launched in our country sometime around July.

Most of the dealers are charging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 to book the new motorcycles. The booking will be made against the current-gen RC range, and it can be transferred to the new bikes once launched. The amount can be refunded if the launch gets cancelled or the customer decides not to go ahead with the booking.

What do we know so far?

Previously circulated spy shots revealed that it will utilize the same LED headlamp unit which does the job in the Duke 390 and the Adventure 390. LED headlamps are all the rage nowadays and the updated RC 390 will mark the departure from the projector headlamps of the outgoing model. The front fascia also gets a redesigned windshield and fairing which is wider. It looks more aerodynamic than before and will provide better wind protection to the rider, as compared to the outgoing model. The front-end does give a subtle nod to the elusive and sharp-looking KTM RC8.

Another noteworthy addition will be the coloured TFT screen. The KTM RC 390 up until now had to make do with the same round LCD unit it debuted with. With the coloured TFT screen on offer, it will be more equipped to take on the likes of TVS Apache RR 310.

Also read: 2021 KTM RC 200 Spied Undisguised For the First Time

The outgoing model is renowned for its aggressive and track-focused riding position but the spy shots reveal that the rider ergonomics on the updated RC 390 will be slightly more forgiving than the current model. It looks more upright and less focused. The rear subframe looks new and so do the new panels and tail lamp. With updated styling, new features on offer and much more capable braking equipment, it looks like the world of motorcycles will soon have to brace the impact of the updated KTM RC 390’s arrival.