BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 Launched In India At INR 18.49 Lakh

If we take a brief look at the year gone by, 2020 wasn’t that happening for Ducati India. The pandemic ruined umpteen timelines and the Italian bikemaker could launch only a few BS6-compliant bikes last year but 2021 is different. Ducati India is currently on a spree of unleashing all the beasts it has kept caged. Apart from the updated Panigale V4, Ducati India has also launched the Diavel 1260. In India, the standard model of the BS6-compliant Ducati Diavel 1260 carries a price tag of Rs. 18.49 lakh. On the other hand, the S variant costs Rs. 21.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The standard model is available in Dark Stealth color, while the S variant comes in Ducati Red and Thrilling Black colorways. The new Ducati Diavel 1260 has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, radiator shrouds, a single-sided swingarm, and twin exhaust tips.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 162hp at 9,500rpm and 129Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

Making it comply with the more stringent norms wasn’t that difficult for the bikemaker. A bidirectional quick-shifter will be available as an optional extra. The electronic rider aids on the motorcycle work with a six-axis IMU and it comprises cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, launch control, wheelie control, and cruise control system. The feature list includes full-LED lighting and a Ducati Multimedia System-ready 3.5-inch colour TFT display.

The hardware on the standard model includes 50mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock to perform the suspension tasks. The braking setup on the base model uses Brembo M4.32 callipers. The S variant, on the other hand, benefits from a more premium, Ohlins-sourced suspension and Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. While 1260 gets a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, the 1260 S also packs in features like Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) with Bluetooth for telephony and turn-by-turn navigation.

It remains to be seen whether Ducati India decides to bring the Lamborghini edition or not. Nevertheless, the BS6 Ducati Diavel is a welcome addition to the brand’s Indian portfolio as it is quite popular here as well.