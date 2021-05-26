2021 BS6-Compliant Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched In India

Bobbers serve a special purpose. They might not come out as an out and out practical proposition but boy, do they look gorgeous with their retro styling and the single floating seat! Bobbers have been pretty popular among revered customization houses but now, if you have the moolah, you can get yourself a factory Bobber. The reason why we are going gaga over Bobbers today is that Triumph has launched the BS6-compliant Bonneville Bobber in India at INR 11.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

More details

The Bonneville Bobber has become one of the most gorgeous motorcycles available in the country today, again. The updated motorcycle can be had in three colourways – Classic Jet Black, Cordovan Red and Matt Strom Grey with Matt Ironstone.

Powertrain

The motorcycle has received several changes on the mechanical front to become BS6 compliant. The Bobber derives its oomph from a 1,200cc, twin-cylinder engine that’s good enough for 77bhp at 6,100rpm and 106Nm at 5,500rpm. The motor is claimed to offer better performance.

It has ride-by-wire throttle and offers two riding modes – Rain and Road – for adjusting traction control settings and throttle response.

Other specs and features

Other changes include the introduction of a new 12-litre fuel tank that promises up to 3% more range. It also gets a new 16-inch wheel up front that is now shod with wider Avon Cobra tyres. Suspension setup of the updated model includes 47mm front forks and monoshock unit at the rear. The floating aluminum seat has a height of only 690mm, thereby making it easy for everyone to ride.

Another plus side is that the seat is adjustable and so are the instruments. One now gets a full-LED headlight complete with LED DRLs, indicators and so on. Typical to all its new bikes in India, Triumph has raised the service interval to a year or 16,000 kilometres.

Official statement

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head – Triumph Motorcycles India said: “The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of 1 year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal. I’m sure the Bobber will make it to the garages of enthusiasts who have an eye for beautiful motorcycles with engaging performance.”