Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition And Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition Launched In India

Who would have thought that Cyclone Tauktae will make Scramblers rain in our country? Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Street Scrambler Sandstorm Edition and Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition in India. While the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced in India at Rs 9.65 lakh, the Scrambler 1200 Steven McQueen will set you back by Rs 13.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Steve McQueen edition is limited to only 1,000 units worldwide and as the name suggests, the bike celebrates the famous movie star and motorcyclist.

More details

On the other hand, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is limited to just 775 units worldwide.

Steve McQueen edition

The Steve McQueen edition gets Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp, and a custom green colour scheme.

Custom accessories that come fitted with the special edition include a competition green fuel tank, brushed foil knee pads, gold lining, gold logos, a Monza fuel-filler cap and a brushed stainless steel tank strap. The Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with engine protection dresser bars, which add another layer of ruggedness. Fabricated from stainless steel tubing, these have an electro-polished finish and offer additional protection to the clutch and alternator covers.

It is powered by the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and churns out 88 bhp at 7,250 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 110 Nm which comes in at just 4,500 rpm.

The bike uses 45 mm fully adjustable Showa inverted forks and fully adjustable twin-spring Ohlins rear suspension units with piggyback reservoirs.

To take on the uncharted terrains, this Scrambler has 200 mm front and rear-wheel travel. The braking duties are tended to by Brembo M50 radial monoblock callipers with twin 320 mm front and single 255 mm rear disc brakes.

Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition

On the other hand, the Street Scrambler Sandstorm edition gets a unique Sandstorm paint scheme, with Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone highlights on the tank. Then there’s the high-mount front mudguard, headlight grille, rubber grip pads on the tank and a tail tidy unit that incorporates an LED tail-light and the number plate. According to Triumph, it is an ode to Triumph’s rides in the deserts of El Mirage, Mojave, Barstow and the Baja Peninsula.

The new Street Scrambler is powered a Euro-5 compliant, 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 65hp at 7,250rpm and 80Nm of torque at 3,250rpm; it is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.