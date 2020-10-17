2021 BMW R1250RT Unveiled, Gets Radar Tech!

Remember the BMW R1250RT? The big and burly Bavarian tourer? For the 2021 iteration of the R1250RT, BMW has given it a major overhaul and it looks sharper than before. It still does look big but more proportionate but the biggest update is in the form of the inclusion of radar cruise control. Ducati recently revealed that the upcoming Multistrada V4 will come with this technology but seems like BMW has left Ducati behind because the Multistrada V4 still hasn’t been unveiled in full.

More details

The radar system deployed in the BMW R1250RT is claimed to be able to pick up target vehicles that are over 100 metres down the road, matching the vehicle’s speed between 18 and 99mph.

Updates for 2021

For 2021 the new RT is greatly slimmed down, with a much more svelte and modern look to the front end of the machine. Housed within the new fairing are new LED lights and the entire fairing now finishes lower to try and improve the rider’s field of view. There’s a new front mudguard on offer as well. It comes in three variants: Elegance, Sport and Option 719 which gets a white paint job with blue stripes. The BMW R1250RT will now come equipped with a large 10.25” screen and includes the ability to view navigation information and the bike’s instruments at the same time. On top of that, the R 1250 RT’s new dash features Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone.

Specifications

The BMW R1250RT continues to draw power from its Boxer Engine with ShiftCam Technology that produces 100 kW (136 hp) at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. It comes with three riding modes as standard and there’s a new “Eco” riding mode for particularly economical riding as standard. While traction control and cornering ABS are standard, rider aids such as Engine Drag Control and Hill Start Control Pro are optional extras. You can also opt for the Dynamic ESA electronic suspension fully automatic load compensation. The BMW R 1250 RT will replace the older model In India as well. We expect the new sport-tourer to be launched in India later next year. It would be interesting to see how the radar tech works in our conditions because comparatively, our roads are more crowded.

BS6 BMW G310 Twins

BMW Motorrad India recently launched the BS6 compliant G310 twins and the biggest surprise came in the form of their aggressive pricing! The BS6 G 310 R gets a price tag of INR 2.45 lakh while BS6 G 310 GS will now set you back by INR 2.85 lakh. This means that both the BMW Motorrad motorcycles are now significantly cheaper than their BS4 counterparts. BMW has also updated both the motorcycles, cosmetically as well as mechanically. Both the motorcycles now get a new LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, and LED tail light.

The 312cc, single-cylinder engine is now BS6-compliant and churns out 34bhp at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7,00rpm- the same figures as the outgoing model. The G310 twins now utilize a multi-colour concept, which has been a signature feature of the BMW GS family.