The Next Instalment of Mission Impossible Will Feature Tom Cruise Riding India-made BMW G310 GS!

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie series is particularly renowned for its car/motorcycle action sequences and the lead protagonist too, doesn’t shy away from getting his part of the action. The iconic Hollywood star has ridden many astonishing motorcycles in the MI series but the reason why we are going gaga over MI and Tom Cruise is because Tom Cruise was recently spotted riding an India-made BMW G310 GS.

More details

Currently, the seventh instalment of the movie is being shot in Rome. Mission Impossible movies have featured BMW vehicles in the past as well. And it would be particularly interesting to see how the director and the sound editor make the G310 GS sound in the movie. Expect it to sound like a proper litre-class sportsbike!

The American actor was seen riding the Italian Police-spec G 310 GS featuring a specific blue paint scheme, alert lights, and panniers hooked on to either side of the bike. What’s special about the motorcycle is the fact that it is an India-made G 310 GS which is exported to several markets outside the country including Italy.

BS6 BMW G310 GS

BMW recently launched the BS6 compliant G310 twins and the biggest surprise came in the form of their aggressive pricing! The BS6 G 310 R gets a price tag of INR 2.45 lakh while BS6 G 310 GS will now set you back by INR 2.85 lakh. This means that both the BMW Motorrad motorcycles are now significantly cheaper than their BS4 counterparts. BMW has also updated both the motorcycles, cosmetically as well as mechanically.

BS4 G 310 R used to retail at ₹2.99 lakh while BS4 G 310 GS used to cost ₹3.49 lakh. The aggressive new pricing will certainly help BMW in clocking higher sales number. Though the silhouettes of both the motorcycles are retained, we do see some new changes in the overall design. Both the motorcycles now get a new LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, and LED tail light. One can also notice a couple of redesigned side panels and new body graphics. Both GS 310 R and GS 310 GS are now available in new colour options.

The 312cc, single-cylinder engine is now BS6-compliant and churns out 34bhp at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7,00rpm- the same figures as the outgoing model. However, the engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox now gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard. BMW has included ride-by-wire throttle which is electronic throttle grip in BMW’s lingo. Its official top-speed is rated at 143 kmph while 0-100 kmph will take 7.17 seconds. In terms of functionality, new G310 twins are now equipped with adjustable clutch lever and handbrake lever. There are four adjustment levels, which can be customized as per the hand size of the user.

Also read: BS6 BMW G310GS vs KTM Adventure 390: Price and Specs Comparison

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now available on attractive finance schemes through BMW India Financial Services with all-inclusive monthly instalments starting at INR 4,500 and INR 5,500 respectively (*calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Anyway, we can’t wait to see the next instalment of Mission Impossible and witness Tom Cruise chasing the goons, riding the India-made BMW G310 GS!