Tata Nexon EV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs 26,000

Tata Motors has hiked the price of its all-electric compact SUV-Nexon. The EV has become more precious by Rs 26,000. This electric version of the Nexon was launched this year and has already achieved the milestone of 1,000 units. The Tata Nexon EV comes in three different trims, namely- XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux. The price for the base-spec XM variant still remains unchanged at Rs 13.99 lakh. However, other variants like the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants have become costlier by up to Rs 26,000. The XZ+ now comes at Rs 15.25 lakh, compared to the previous price of Rs 14.99 lakh. While the XZ+ Lux comes at Rs 16.25 lakh, compared to the previous price of Rs 15.99 lakh. (all prices are ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon EV can also be brought with a limited-period subscription offer which will be valid till November 30. Tata Motors Passenger Cars arm has also announced that this offer will allow customers to bring home their Tata Nexon EV at an all-inclusive fixed rental which starts at just Rs. 34,900 per month.

“Our new ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer is designed with an aim to make EVs even more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future conscious citizens,” said Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors.

In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery which powers the electric motor, that is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric-motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.

In terms of features, the top-spec Tata Nexon XZ+ Lux variant gets features like- a sunroof, automatic headlamps, and wipers, leatherette seats, to name a few. On the other hand, the base variant also comes with features like automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, and two drive modes (Drive and Sport). Also, the mid-spec XZ+ variant gets an optional dual-tone color scheme, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Apart from this, the Nexon EV also gets the ZConnect connected car technology that offers 35 features.