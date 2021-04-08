2021 BMW 6-Series Launched In India At INR 67.9 Lakh

BMW has been on a roll of late. It launched the 3-series GL back in January 2021, followed by the launch of the M340i, the first locally assembled M model in India. And now, the new BMW 6 Series has been launched in India today. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol (newly introduced BMW 630i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 630d M Sport and BMW 620d Luxury Line). Bookings can be made at all BMW dealerships from today onwards.

Pricing

The car is available at attractive introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows –

BMW 630i M Sport : INR 67,90,000

BMW 620d Luxury Line : INR 68,90,000

BMW 630d M Sport : INR 77,90,000

Online bookings done till 30 April 2021 will enjoy an attractive offer on limited units. These cars will come with complimentary Original BMW Accessories and Lifestyle Collection products worth INR 1.5 Lakh. Presented from the Aftersales Lifestyle catalogue, the package includes products such as Mont-Blanc for BMW, BMW Display key, Headphones for Rear Seat Entertainment etc.

Updated exterior

The 6GT facelift is a mid-life facelift so the upgrades and changes aren’t dramatic. Upfront, the kidney grille is redesigned, but nothing like the 4-series or the new M3. This is essemtially a more sporty looking version. The headlights are also redesigned. There are no ultra-sharp lines on the bonnet flowing across. Overall, when you look at the front fascia directly head-on, you would notice a remarkable difference over the other Beemers even if you are not a BMW fanboy. The grille slats are angled aggressively and from the front, they appear dead vertical. The entire front looks a lot more geometrically proportioned and oriented than many others.

The multi-spoke alloy wheels on the sides are a cool addition along with blacked out ORVMs and pillars for a sporty look. The coupe-ish roofline is more pronounced on the 6GT facelift. Split taillights, a blacked-out diffuser and dual exhausts are the highlights at the rear.

Specs and features

On the inside, nothing much has changed drastically, apart from new leather upholstery. The 12.3” infotainment system will be offered with the latest iDrive tech and all the latest connected car technology. The 6GT facelift’s interior definitely looks like a grande place to be in.

Under the hood, you get 3 engine options for the 6GT facelift. A 2.0L 4-cyl turbo petrol engine that produces 258HP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque along with a 2.0L, 4-cyl turbo diesel engine that produces 190HP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque. The top of the line 630d will be powered by a 3.0L, 6-cyl turbo diesel engine that produces 265HP of peak power and a massive 620Nm of peak torque. All these engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Colours

The new BMW 6 Series is available in new exciting colours – BMW Individual finish Tanzanite Blue metallic is offered for the first time. Phytonic Blue metallic, Piemont Red metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect variants have been added to the color range.