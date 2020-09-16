ICE-Powered 2020 MG ZS Crossover Spotted Testing In India

The MG ZS is already available in India powered by an electric powertrain. Elsewhere, it is also available with an internal combustion engine and has been facelifted recently. The ZS EV which is currently on sale in India is a pre-facelift version.

Expected to arrive in 2021, the New MG ZS will in all probability be powered by a petrol engine, where the maker could pick from three choices – a 1.5-litre NA motor and two turbocharged units displacing 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre. The conventionally-powered MG ZS will almost certainly be the facelifted version which was unveiled a couple of months ago.

MG ZX Features

Compared to the earlier version, the 2020 MG ZS features a new hexagonal grille and full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs highlighting the visuals up front. The updated front looks slightly better than the outgoing model. The bumper is slightly revised too and now features larger air-intakes. To merge with the updated looks and new elements of the facelift, the bonnet has been redesigned too. The side profile largely remains the same and features new 17-inch alloy wheels which garner the MG ZS crossover a fresh appeal. The silhouette though remains the same. The rear end has received tweaked taillights and bumpers to look more in line with the rest of the car.

Inside the cabin, the facelifted version now features a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 8-inch unit found on the outgoing model. This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The MS ZS SUV 2020 also gets revised piano-style control buttons on the centre console for audio and air-conditioning. The higher-spec models get digital instrument console, 360-degree camera and navigation system.

Upon introduction, expect the ZS to sit under the Hector and take on the likes of the S-Cross and the Duster. MG Motor India’s next launch will be the Gloster SUV, which should be launched in the coming weeks. Their flagship, the feature-packed and full of presence Gloster is expected to be positioned slightly above the Fortuner and the Endeavour and is expected to ask anything between INR 40 – 45 lakh (ex-showroom) upon introduction.