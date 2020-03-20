2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets A Minor Style Update And New Features

Maruti Suzuki India today launched the updated 2020 Dzire. The new Dzire comes with a host of upgrades that are both cosmetic and mechanical. The Dzire in its current guise already churns out huge sales number courtesy its legacy and the brand it’s associated with. With the new updated Dzire, Maruti has made this car even better and more equipped to take the fight to the competition.

Exterior cosmetic upgrades include a bolder and more premium single aperture front grille and chrome accents in lower bumper. It lends the front fascia a more upmarket feel and brings it more in line with the competition it faces. It will also help the Dzire put out a stronger road presence. The engine has been upgraded too and is powered by next-gen K-series Dual Jet BS6 compliant engine. It also includes a segment first idle start-stop function. Maruti Suzuki has bumped the compression ratio which has resulted in an increased power output of 88.5 hp @ 6000 rpm. To balance the fuel efficiency with the increased power output, Maruti Suzuki has also used a cooled EGR system and piston cooling jet. The Fuel efficiency of the new Dzire stands at 23.26 Km/L in MT and 24.12 Km/L in automatic gearshift variants. Needless to say, the new Dzire is going to be offered with both Manual and AT variants.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol: Manual & Auto Driven And Reviewed

Coming to the changes in the interior now, the most prominent one being the inclusion of a new 10.67cm multi information coloured TFT display giving it a vibrant visual appeal. What makes it even better to look at are the new modern wooden finish ornaments on the doors and instrument panels with natural gloss finish. The new characteristic dual tone seats enhance the overall cabin appeal. The new 17.78cm Smartplay Studio touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services. In addition to music, user can surf news feed, get the latest weather updates and use navigation with live traffic updates. The 2020 Dzire also offers advanced features like cruise control and auto foldable ORVMs with Key sync for enhanced customer convenience.

The safety department is well equipped too as the new 2020 Dzire gets electronic stability program and Hill-hold function in the AGS variants. It also detects vehicle skid movements and counteracts them. It does not allow the vehicle to roll-back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic condition, ensuring that the driver always stays in control. There are bigger brakes handling the braking duties now so that will definitely improve the overall braking experience. Additionally, all variants are equipped with dual airbags, pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts, ISOFIX (child seat restraint system) and ABS with EBD. Built on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform, the new 2020 Dzire complies with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations.

In addition to the exciting colour options offered, the 2020 Dzire will be available in two new colours, Premium Silver and Phoenix Red. The prices of the 2020 Dzire are as follows: