BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Bookings Open; Early Birds Get A Taj Gift Card Of Equivalent Value

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is ready to go on sale in India on the 15th of October, 2020. Ahead of the launch, BMW India has opened bookings for their new sedan. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively booked online at https://www.bmw.in/2 for INR 50,000 only.

Additionally, for bookings before the official launch on 15 October 2020, complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth INR 50,000 is being offered. The gift card can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa and other experiences across some of the most luxurious properties in India. Customers can choose from Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails.

The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé brings BMW’s successful four-door coupé concept into the segment for the first time. To check out the new product, customers can visit https://www.bmw.in/2 and explore a 360° view of the car’s exterior and interior. They will be directed to a pre-reservation page where a booking can be made through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In India, BMW will only offer the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in diesel configuration, while the petrol version will also be launched after a few months. In terms of dimensions, the 2 Series Gran Coupe measures 4,526 mm in length and 1,800 mm in width and 1,420 mm in height. The car will come with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, along with a 430-litre load compartment.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a powered by a 2.0-litre Twin-Power Turbo, inline-4 diesel engine that produces 190 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 234kmph.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe’s engine transmits power to the front two wheels. Inside the cabin, expect things to be arranged in a manner similar to new-age BMWs and the car should offer a host of luxury features and premium materials. This new sedan will take on the likes of similar entry-level products from the likes of Mercedes in addition to SUVs in the same price bracket. We expect BMW to price the 2 Series Gran Coupe upwards of INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom).