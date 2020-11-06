2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R And ZX-10RR Leaked Ahead of Global Premiere

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the best litre-class sportsbikes out there. The litre-class Kwacker is renowned for its performance, comprehensive electronics package and more importantly, slightly less premium price tag as compared to its arch-rivals. It might not be as exotic as some European machines but when it comes to track riding, Kawasaki’s WSBK stint is enough to answer all the questions. Kawasaki recently announced that it is going to unveil a host of new motorcycles on 23rd November and we expected the 2021 Ninja ZX-10R to be one of them.

More details

The same has been leaked now, prior to its global unveil. The spy images which have surfaced from Australia also reveal the racier version of it – Ninja ZX-10RR.

The bike has been leaked very recently in certification documents that have been submitted in Australia. The said documents contain the pictures of the upcoming 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R along with its more performance-oriented version – the ZX-10RR. Kawasaki reportedly filed the vehicle certification data with the Australian government in August 2020 with a request to keep the information under embargo till November 1. It appears that the Japanese sportsbike brand planned to unveil the facelifted twins before this date but the COVID related issues pushed the world premiere to November 23.

Visible changes

The visual changes are evidently visible and the 2021 ZX-10R features some significant visual changes, especially at the front where it now gets a more Ninja H2-like styling. The compact headlamps are all-LED units and the bike also gets a large windscreen for better wind protection at high speeds. The fuel tank and the tail end of the bike largely look the same. Another imminent visual change is the inclusion of TFT cluster. TFT clusters are all the rage nowadays and even when it comes to the litre-class sportsbike segment, it has sort of become a norm. We can expect Kawasaki to update its electronics package as well. What’s surprising here is that there are no winglets which again, is now a common sight in litre-class machines these days.

Expected specs

Not just the pictures, but the leaked documents have reportedly leaked the specs too..According to the documents, the 2021 ZX-10R will produce 200 horsepower at 13,200rpm (versus the same peak power at 13,500rpm for the current model) while the ZX-10RR will reach its peak 201 hp output at 14,000rpm instead of 13,500. We will have to wait to find out if Kawasaki has also upgraded the cycle parts or not. The outgoing model features an Öhlins electronic steering damper which provides the right amount of damping based on vehicle speed and degree of acceleration or deceleration. Anchorage duties are handled by top-notch, dual Brembo M50 monobloc callipers, that grip onto the dual 330 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The other feature highlights on the MY20 Ninja ZX-10R include a compact six-axis IMU which is combined with Kawasaki’s proprietary dynamic modelling program, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent Anit-Lock Braking System) and S-KTRC (Traction Control System) to assist riders through a corner.