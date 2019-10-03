2020 Hyundai Elantra Launched; Prices Start At INR 15.89 Lakh

Competing against the likes of the Honda Civic, the Skoda Activa and countless SUVs, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra has been launched in India today. To be available in four variants – S, SX, SX (AT) and SX AT (O), they have been priced at INR 15.89 lakh, INR 18.49 lakh, INR 19.49 lakh and INR 20.39 lakh respectively. The facelifted Elantra will only be available with a BS-VI-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine which cranks out 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 19.6 kgm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Gearboxes on offer include a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission, where the company-claimed efficiency for both is rated at 14.6 km/l.

Based upon Hyundai’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language, the new Elantra features a bolder grille and more angular, LED quad-projector headlights upfront. Retaining its coupe-like roofline, the Elantra also gets a new front bumper, 16″ alloy wheels, LED taillights, chrome door handles with pocket lights and a two-tone rear bumper. The 2020 Hyundai Elantra will be available in 5 exterior colours including– Marina Blue, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and FieryRed.

Inside, it gets a new Instrument cluster with Colored Multi-Information Display, aluminium pedals, wireless phone charger, front ventilated seats, Infinity sound system with door speakers, centre speaker, tweeters, amplifier, Sub-Woofer, tilt and telescopic steering, Cruise Control, sunroof, 10-Way adjustable power driver seat with electric lumbar support, cooled glovebox, handsfree boot release, Dual-zone FATC with Cluster Ionizer, rear AC vents and aluminium scuff plates.

Standard safety features on the facelifted Elantra include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, Speed-sensing and impact-sensing auto door lock and unlock. Equipment also includes a TPMS with display on the MID, IRVM with Telematics switches (SOS, RSA and Blue Link), rear camera, burglar alarm, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Rear Defogger with Timer, Front Auto Defogger, Headlamp Escort Function, Speed Alert System and Front & Rear Disc Brakes.

The 2020 Elantra is also India’s first Connected Sedan and features ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from Sound Hound. The new Elantra is equipped with 34 features including 10 exclusive India-specific features which are classified under 7 services in the form of Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for the first 3 years, post which, customers can further renew the services.

The 2020 Elantra comes with 3 years Hyundai PremiumAssurance Package which comprises of 3 years/ unlimited kms warranty and 3 years roadside assistance. It will also offer 3 years/ 30,000 km Free Maintenance, 3 Years Hyundai Blue Link Subscription and Map care Update.