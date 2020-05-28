2020 Datsun Redi-Go Facelift Launched; Prices Start At INR 2.83 Lakh

The 2020 Datsun Redi-go facelift has been officially revealed with the company revealing its prices, specs and variants on offer. A subsidiary of Nissan Motors, Datsun has priced the updated Redi-go at a starting price of ₹2.83 lakh for the entry-level model while the top-end trim with manual transmission gets a price tag of ₹4.44 lakh. The entry-level hatchback is also available with the option of S-Drive AMT gearbox which will set you back by ₹4.77 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The facelifted Redi-go also undergoes the mandatory BS6 emission update and also gets a number of cosmetic tweaks and new features. The latest version of the Redi-go is available in four trim levels and with three engine-gearbox combinations, that makes a total of six variants on sale.

Exterior Updates

Most of the design changes have been made to its front end. The facelifted Redi-GO gets wider and taller radiator grille, sharper headlamps, large L-shaped LED DRLs and revised bumper. The carmaker has also equipped it with LED fog lamps, which is first in the segment. It also gets a revised grille with chrome surround on it.

The top-spec variant gets new dual-tone 14-inch revised wheel covers that resemble alloy wheels, though the larger wing mirrors that can be adjusted from inside the cabin are standard across the range. These external updates have done much for the Redigo’s looks but are also functional – the budget hatchback now meets crash test and pedestrian safety norms.

There are two new colour options on offer too – brown and blue, providing buyers with a total of six options. Do note that metallic colours add Rs 3,000 to the price tag. Some other interesting details include new dual-tone wheel covers, new outside mirrors, new signature badge placed above the turn indicators and updated tail lamps.

Interior Updates

The interior gets substantial changes as well. Gone is the rudimentary dashboard and in comes a premium unit with plenty of gloss black and silver elements, upping the ambience. The biggest addition is the new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible along with Bluetooth, voice recognition and video playback. This unit also doubles as the display for the rear parking camera with reverse guidelines which is quite a premium feature for this segment. New grey and silver inserts, two-tone fabric seat covers and new door trim make the cabin appear a lot more upmarket.

Other features include an analogue speedometer with blue illumination and an LCD MID (multi-information display), a manual air-con, front power windows, a multi-info display and keyless entry. On the safety front, The Redi-GO now offers rear parking sensors as standard safety fitment along with the dual airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution).

Powertrain Updates

The Redigo facelift gets mechanical changes too. The 2020 Datsun Redi-Go is available with a choice between 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-litre unit delivers 54 bhp and 72 Nm while the Redi-Go 1.0-litre model has 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque on tap. Both the engines are available with a five-speed manual transmission as standard but the 1.0-litre powerplant can also be paired to an optional S-Drive AMT automatic gearbox. As expected, ARAI mileage figures have dropped compared to the BS4 engines. The Redi-Go 0.8 is now rated at 20.71kpl (down 1.99kpl), the Redigo 1.0 manual at 21.7kpl (down 0.8kpl) and the Redi-Go 1.0-AMT at 22kpl (a decrease of 1kpl).

Prices for the Redi-GO have been hiked by Rs 54,000 depending on the variant you pick. That said, prices for the base-spec D variant remain unchanged. Datsun has also axed the top-spec S variant; the T (O) is the new top-end model. With this update, the 2020 Datsun Redi-GO is a much more attractive package. The updated Datsun Redi-GO locks horns with the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Alto.

Variant Wise Prices: