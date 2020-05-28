Hyundai Motors Gets To The Rescue Of Amphan Affected Customers

The tropical cyclone Amphan has caused widespread damage across the eastern states especially in West Bengal. Many have lost their livelihood and the storm has inflicted great damage on people’s properties including their vehicles. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has formed the Hyundai Relief Task Force to support the Cyclone AMPHAN affected Hyundai customers in West Bengal.

To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has positioned a dedicated Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team to support the cyclone affected customers and their vehicles along with over 30 Towing Trucks to assist the customers in case of any vehicle breakdown.

Further, for a safe & convenient customer experience, Hyundai has stepped up its 360 Degree Digital & Contactless Service through online service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and online service payment facility. Additionally, Hyundai is also offering a 50% discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for cyclone affected vehicles. Hyundai has also generated a customer helpline number for people in need of assistance-18001024645.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service said, “As a responsible and customer centric brand, Hyundai has always been a frontrunner in providing the best of service assistance that is required during stressed times. Cyclone AMPHAN has once again tested the resilience of the people of West Bengal. Our customer care teams and relief task force will ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers and offer them ‘Peace of Mind in these challenging times.”

Also READ: Hyundai Announces Corona Warriors Camp With Unique Service Offerings

People have already been reeling with the effects of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 infections. Some of them have lost jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. A few days ago, Hyundai had announced the launch of Corona Warriors Camp, an initiative to salute the workforce involved in spearheading the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this initiative, Hyundai is supposed to conduct the Corona Warriors Camp from May 20 – 31, 2020, across all its Workshops that are operational as per Government guidelines.

On the business front, Hyundai has had a very busy year in terms of new launches. The year started with the launch of the compact sedan- Aura in January, followed by the much widely anticipated, the all new Hyundai Creta. The South Korean car manufacturer recently officially launched a facelift of the C-segment sedan, Verna which has received a thumbs-up from the people. Hyundai’s next big-ticket launch is expected to be the Tucson facelift. The SUV is expected to arrive in markets any time soon when normalcy is restored.