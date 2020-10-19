2020 CFMoto 400NK Launched in Philippines

CFMoto has launched the updated 2020 iteration of the 400NK in Philippines. When you think about it, the motorcycle industry in the Philippines is kind of similar to that of India where higher capacity motorcycles are still a dream for many. For such markets, motorcycles displacing between 200-400cc make the most sense because they provide ample performance for our streets without costing a bomb. Needless to say, the CFMoto 400NK is an important product in the company’s portfolio and we can expect it to arrive here as well.

More details

The 2020 CFMoto 400NK was revealed much before its launch and almost all the details were already out in the open. In Philippines, the motorcycle is priced at INR 3.2 Lakh and will be retailed through Motostrada dealerships.

The changes

The 2020 400NK carries forward the same sharp streetfighter styling and in its updated avatar, it looks even sharper than before. The front fairing is now more angular than before and then there’s a full LED headlight too. It also gets two striking color schemes—white and blue—CFMoto’s signature colours.

Specifications

The powertrain hasn’t received any changes though and it makes do with the same 400.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 180-degree parallel twin which produces 41 HP. The motor sends the power to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox.

The CFMoto 400NK has enough punch to give it a top speed of around 170 kilometers per hour. The power delivery of the 400NK is expected to be smooth and linear so it doesn’t prove to be unnerving for new riders. Braking duties are handled by J.Juan brakes featuring Continental ABS front and rear. The engine features fuel injection technology from Bosch, and the bike’s suspension components are manufactured by KYB. The 400NK looks near identical to the 650NK and the two models could be distinguished with the headlight assembly – with the latter using a projector style illuminator.

The 400NK features muscular styling and comes in a dual-tone paint scheme. The dual-tone theme is visible on the fascia and on the fuel tank. The muscular look of the fuel tank is enhanced with the shrouds and radiator surrounds. A split saddle with step-up design follows the 17-litre tank. If brought to India, the CFMoto 400NK will face competition from the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310R and Bajaj Dominar 400.

CFMoto 1250TR-G

This year saw the cancellation of major automobile events, including the EICMA and Intermot. All the focus shifted on China International Motorcycle Trade Expo (CIMA). This is where CFMoto took a huge leap into the big leagues with its new 1250TR-G tourer. It is the civilian’s version of the CFMoto CF1250J which was developed for the Chinese police force. Its 1,279cc engine is good enough for 140 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque.

These figures bring this CFMoto very closely matched to the BMW R 1250 RT which makes 134 HP. The front end is enormous and is highlighted by LED headlight. The bodywork is rather bulky and it is going to be a bit of a hassle to move it around in tight spaces. The bike’s TFT instrument display is the largest ever seen on a motorcycle. It comes loaded with features which include built-in Bluetooth multimedia and navigation, as well as the riding modes and the settings of the electronic suspension, which comes courtesy of WP.